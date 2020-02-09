CIF-SS Girls Basketball Playoff Pairings - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

The CIF-SS girls basketball playoff pairings were released on February 9th.

The Open Division console uses the pool play format. All other divisions are one-off eliminations.

GIRLS BASKETBALL GAMES

OPEN DEPARTMENT

Pool game, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Pool A

Lynwood in the Sierra Canyon

Etiwanda at Mater Dei

Pool B

Corona Centennial at Windward

Long Beach Poly Rosary

Billiards, February 19, 7 p.m.

Pool A

Etiwanda on the Sierra Canyon

Lynwood at Mater Dei

Pool B

Rosary at Windward

Corona Centennial in Long Beach Poly

Billiards, February 22, 7 p.m.

Pool A

Mater Dei in the Sierra Canyon

Lynwood in Etiwanda

Pool B

Long Beach Poly in windward

Corona Centennial on the Rosary

DEPARTMENT 1

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Harvard-Westlake, bye

Aliso Niguel on Huntington Beach

Orange Lutheran at Rolling Hills Prep

Esperanza, bye

West Torrance, bye

Brentwood at La Canada

Rancho Verde in Glendora

Bishop Montgomery, bye

Sonora on the king

JSerra at Downey

Gardena Serra at Redondo

Marienakademie in Chaminade

Eastvale Roosevelt on the north riverside

Germany in Camarillo

Chino Hills at Keppel

Troy, bye

DEPARTMENT 2AA

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Orangewood Academy, bye

Valencia at El Dorado

Foothills at Los Altos

Arcadia at Flintridge Prep

Oxnard at North Torrance

Intersection in St. Paul

Gorge-Country Gorge at Pasadena

Vista Murrieta at Millikan

Saugus, bye

Cajon in St. Anthony

Crescenta Valley at Ventura

Anaheim Canyon at Fairmont Prep

Valley View, bye

Corona Santiago at Bonita

Buena at Village Christian

Marlborough in Santa Barbara

DEPARTMENT 2A

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

San Clemente, bye

Walnut at Culver City

Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Irvine University

Leuzinger on the summit

Whittier Christian at Segerstrom

Tustin, bye

Lakewood in the Arroyo Valley

Burbank Burroughs in St. Bonaventure

Peninsula, bye

Tesoro at Sunny Hills

Mayfair, bye

Yucaipa, bye

Bishop Amat in Northview

El Rancho, bye

Rancho Cucamonga at Oak Hills

Oaks Christian, bye

DEPARTMENT 3AA

Wildcard game, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

A-Ayala at Cypress

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Winner WC A in Santa Monica

Ridgecrest Burroughs at Patriot

Wooden bridge in the Villa Park

Lompoc Cabrillo at Twentynine Palms

Chaparral in San Juan Hills

A thousand oak trees in Lancaster

Corona del Mar at Cerritos

South Torrance in the Victor Valley

Knight at Crean Lutheran

Lompoc at Covina

Oak park in Laguna Hills

El Segundo in La Serna

Santa Fe in Hueneme

San Jacinto in Murrieta Mesa

Sage Hill at Don Lugo

Mira Costa at the Ribet Academy

DEPARTMENT 3A

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Long Beach Wilson in the marina

San Dimas at Bell Gardens

Beaumont in La Quinta

South Pasadena at Royal

Hard at West Covina

Burbank Providence at Pioneer

Torrance at Garden Grove

Temple City in the Yucca Valley

Viewpoint in the Fountain Valley

Rosemead at Riverside Poly

Beckman in Anaheim

Chadwick at Grace Brethren

Gabrielino at Chino

Dominguez at Hemet

Hesperia at Hillcrest

Cerritos Valley Christian at Eisenhower

DEPARTMENT 4AA

Wild Card Games, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

A – Marymount at Schurr

B – Jurupa valley near Garey

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Winner WC A in the Paloma Valley

Citrus Valley at the Garden Grove Santiago

Pilibos in the highlands

Whitney at Bassett

Norwalk in Westlake

Barstow in the Moreno Valley

Godinez in Santa Clara

La Salle in St. Pius X-St. Matthias

Coachella Valley at Xavier Prep

Portola at Arroyo

Orange Vista at Duarte

Westminster La Quinta with the Holy Martyrs

Montclair at Bloomington Christian

Notre Dame riverside at Big Bear

Rancho Alamitos in Pasadena Poly

Winner WC B in Ontario Christian

DEPARTMENT 4A

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Emperor at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Western Christian on the back of the saddle

Silverado at Sherman Indian

Shadow Hills at the Mesa Grande Academy

Californian Lutheran at Shalhevet

Sacred Heart at Mary Star

Jurupa Hills at the St. Monica Academy

Campbell Hall in Oakwood

Paramount with Bishop Conaty-Loretto

Quartz Hill at Newbury Park Adventist

Aquin in St. Genevieve

Large terrace at the Immaculate Heart

Costa Mesa at Cate

Capistrano Valley at CAMS

Cobalt in milk

Sierra Vista in Pasadena Marshall

DEPARTMENT 5AA

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

San Jacinto Valley Academy, goodbye

La Puente at Pasadena AGBU

San Gorgonio in Santa Paula

Webb, bye

CSDR, bye

Indio at Faith Baptist

Fillmore at Coast Union

Rubidoux, bye

Artesia at Nuview Bridge

Newport Beach Pacifica Christ at Santa Monica Pacifica Christ

Academy of careers and research, bye

Hesperia Christian, bye

Moreno Valley Riverside County Education Academy, bye

Trinity Classical, bye

San Bernardino near Samueli

Wildwood, bye

DEPARTMENT 5A

Wild Card Games, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

A-Shandon at Hillcrest Christian

B – Riverside Bethel Christian in the century

C – Beacon Hill in Gladstone

D – Vista del Lago at Animo Leadership

E-Lancaster Baptist in Victor Valley Christian

F – University Prep at Noli Indian

G-Temecula Prep at Redlands Adventist

H – Geffen in the Downey Calvary Chapel

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Winner WC A in Ganesha

Sequoyah at Da Vinci

Winner WC B of the San Gabriel Academy

La Reina in Yeshiva

Winner WC C at Coastal Christian

Packhaus Christian in the Lucerne valley

Winner WC D in Dunn

La Verne Lutheran in Santa Clarita Christian

Santa Maria Valley Christian in the chapel of Santa Ana Calvary

Winner WC E at Connelly

Winner WC F at Cornerstone Christian

Mesrobian at Magnolia

Ramona Monastery at Woodcrest Christian

Winner WC G in Hemet River Springs

Winner WC H at Judson

Garden Street Academy in Bishop Diego

