Ciara Posts video of her son Future, 5, & daughter Sienna, 2, kisses her growing baby bump

Advertisement

This could probably be the most endearing video from 2020. Ciara shared a clip with her kids kissing their ascending stomach and we actually can’t even do that.

It couldn’t be nicer. Ciarahusband Russell WilsonThe 31-year-old shared the probably most valuable Instagram story of his children future, 5 and Sienna, 2, kissed the belly of the expectant mother on Saturday, February 8th. “Tomorrow in our family,” he wrote the recordings, which confirmed that the little ones were giving her belly a huge old hickey. “Aww”, the NFL star can be heard very well in the background. “Do you say hello to the child?” The 34-year-old smiled during the video at the point where she said: “It feels so humorous!”, After the playful second of her children. Sienna even behaved like a massive sister, trying to feed her upcoming sibling with a bottle over her mother’s tummy! Alternatively, her son was in the embrace of his mother in love, who was practically too lovable to be a witness.

The followers also felt the same after seeing the excellent budget commitment second. “I just want to sit down with them at home and just breathe in love,” wrote one while another interfered with the “goodies” singer and the way she does it well. “Sis actually glows and lives in her greatest life.” It wasn’t just about their kids on Saturday, as Ciara and Russell had a romantic night out at night. They had seen them leave the Olivetta restaurant in West Hollywood, California, where the two were on a ton of PDA while on the go.

Ciara shone positively in a gold jacket over black, high and gold trousers and a pair of dark heels for his WeHo trip. Meanwhile, Russell seemed to look as good as it could be in his personal black high under an elegant jacket and black pants. It had been noticed that they were holding each other arm in arm while making themselves a celebrity hotspot outdoors, which included friends like the music legend Lionel Richie70th

Advertisement

Ciara & Russell Wilson on an evening out. Credit score: MEGA

Ciara and Russell confirmed their exciting child information on January 30th. She posted an Instagram picture of her posing in a bikini on the coast, along with her child weakness on the full show. “Quantity 3,” she labeled the picture.