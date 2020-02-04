Ciara honors Kobe Bryant by showing off her baby bump in his Lakers jersey at the Super Bowl

Advertisement

Ciara and husband Russ Wilson confirmed their love for the late Kobe Bryant on the Tremendous Bowl. The pregnant singer rocked her child in Mamba’s 24-Lakers jersey on the biggest night of the NFL.

Despite the fact that there were plenty of crew jerseys for the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas Metropolis Chiefs at Tremendous Bowl LIV in Miami, the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant was reminded anyway. Pregnant singer CiaraThe 34-year-old wore the 24-gold jersey of the famous Lakers personality for great relaxation on February 2, 2020. Her child’s bump was visible in a collection of Instagram images that CiCi had shared in the giant bowl. She combined Kobe’s leotard with black wide-leg trousers and gold sunglasses. She and her husband Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell WilsonThe 31-year-old is expecting his second offspring on January 30th. Regardless of having written “quantity three” of her Instagram captions, Russell is a loving stepfather to Ciara’s five-year-old son Future Zahir Jr, by rapper future,

Russ also represented Kobe on the Tremendous Bowl. The singer “Magnificence Marks” confirmed two selfies of the couple inside the bleachers on the recreation. Russell put on Kobe’s figure eight jersey that Mamba wore for the first half of his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. The day after Kobe’s death, Russ shared an Instagram picture of the two men working to hug and wrote in the headline: “You were one of my best inspirations. You will be missed endlessly. #RIP Kobe and Gianna. # Mamba mentality 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾. ”

Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter, was silent a second before the Tremendous Bowl started Giannaand the seven others who were killed when their helicopter crashed directly onto a foggy slope in Calabasas, California on January 26. The Niners and Chiefs lined up on the 24-yard line in both aspects of the sector, the amount Kobe carried when he retired From the NBA in 2016. Ciara and Russell weren’t the only ones, the Kobe’s Reminiscence was appreciated, as the cameras panned in the stands to a number of fans wearing Kobe’s 24-Lakers jersey in gold to offer the greatest recovery in the NFL.

The world continues to mourn one of the best NBA players of all ages at the tender age of 41. At the entrance to Staples Middle in downtown LA, the world that Kobe calls his home, a huge courtroom memorial was erected. Thousands of followers have visited and left behind memorabilia, pictures, letters and various souvenirs in memory of Kobe and Gianna. Kobe’s spouse VanessaThe 37-year-old is so touched that she asked to store and catalog the devices for her household. “Vanessa turned to us and said:” Our household would love the devices on the market. ” lee Zeidman, President of Staples Middle, shared with the Los Angeles Instances on January 31.

“So we’re going to catalog each one of them,” Zeidman continued. “I mean T-shirts, letters, basketballs, cuddly toys, toys. We will keep them in specially made containers and send them to the household. “It should take months to reach the sheer volume of things. However, for Vanessa and her three daughters, this means the world Natalia17 Bianka, 3 and capri, 7 months to see how much Kobe has influenced and impressed the lives of so many people and how deeply he was loved.