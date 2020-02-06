Advertisement

Published: February 6, 2020, 4/14/14

The engineer, who testified under the pseudonym Jeremy Weber, said the publication of the materials by WikiLeaks had caused a stir in the CIA. (AP photo / Carolyn Kaster, file)

A CIA computer technician said on Wednesday as part of a spying process against a former CIA employee that the leak of thousands of pages of documents “paralyzed” the agency in 2017 and turned his office into an FBI crime scene.

Advertisement

The engineer, who testified under the pseudonym Jeremy Weber, said the publication of the materials by WikiLeaks had caused a stir in the CIA.

“We were in damage mode,” he said in the lawsuit against Joshua Adam Schulte, who left the CIA and moved to New York for $ 200,000 four months before the documents were released.

“The house burned down and we tried to find out what was going on,” he said.

Weber said he was responsible for engineers assessing the damage to a material leak that the prosecutor’s office claims to have exposed foreign CIA officers and destroyed cyber tools used to persecute terrorists and gather information abroad ,

“It was crippling,” said Weber.

He said it took 20 hours a week to assess the extent of the damage, protect the assets abroad, and decide how to rewrite programs for foreign opponents.

During the opening speech the day before, defender Sabrina Shroff said there was no evidence of a relationship between Schulte and WikiLeaks.

She said that Manhattan’s 31-year-old Schulte had been prosecuted for not finding the source of the leak, and discovered an “easy target”, someone who “antagonized almost every person” while working at the CIA worked in Langley, Virginia.

“He was really a difficult employee, but being a difficult employee doesn’t make you a criminal. A difficult employee doesn’t mean to be a traitor. A difficult employee doesn’t translate for someone who would sell his country. Josh Schulte is not a traitor, ”she said.

At the interrogation of a prosecutor, Weber said he considered Schulte a friend after they both joined the CIA about a decade ago.

But he said he gave up friendship in 2016 after Schulte lied in formal complaints against an employee.

Weber admitted that the employee sometimes said things like “I wish you were dead” or “I want to dance on your grave”, but he added that Schulte sometimes laughed at these comments in an environment where workers sometimes nerf – Shot guns at each other.

Weber said he believed Schulte lied when he said that his colleague once said to him angrily: “I wish you were dead and that is not a threat, it is a … promise.”

“I felt that Josh … had crossed a line and I was done with him,” he said.

Weber later said that he felt it was a threat when Schulte asked for his access to a CIA program to be restored and said he would have it restored “one way or another”.

He later complained to his superiors that Schulte, as an administrator of software programs, had violated security protocols in order to gain better access to a top-secret program without the superiors’ approval.

📣 The Indian Express is now in the telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines

Download the Indian Express app for the latest World News.