Churchill Downs looking menu taste tester for Kentucky Derby

January 28 (UPI) – Churchill Downs Racetrack, home of the Kentucky Derby, announced it is looking for an “Official Menu Taste Tester” to assist the list of dishes to be prepared for this year’s race.

The racetrack said that the first 100 “culinary connoisseurs” who submit their favorite original Derby recipe on the competition website will be entered to win the chance to become the Official Menu Taste Tester of the 146th Kentucky Derby.

The taste tester visits David Danielson, the race track chef, to taste his wares and help complete the menu for the horse race of 2 May.

Danielson reviews the submitted recipes based on “creativity, easy preparation and consistency with the Derby party theme” to choose the winner, who will also receive Derby tickets and vouchers for some of Louisville’s most acclaimed restaurants.

“The Kentucky Derby is more than just the best two minutes in sport – it’s a celebration of authentic flavors, ingredients and traditions of Kentucky, both in Churchill Downs and across the country while viewers celebrate at home,” Danielson said. “I am excited to bring in the culinary expertise of a passionate connoisseur to give a special twist to this year’s menu and our culinary traditions.”

