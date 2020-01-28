Chuck Todd Urges Schumer To Call Trump To Testify

Advertisement

In special NBC News live coverage on Tuesday of the Senate removal trial, Press President Chuck Todd urged Democratic Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer to call President Trump as a witness and to put him down “Under oath on this subject”.

To conclude an interview with the Liberal legislator during a brief mid-afternoon break, Todd asked: “Senator Schumer, are we ever going to have the President under oath?” The anchor argued: “Bill Clinton was under oath, Richard Nixon, after the fact, was sworn in with the grand jury. Will Donald Trump ever be under oath on this? Is he going to be a witness you call? “

Schumer lamentably warned: “Ask him. He won’t even let the people around him testify. It was the most massive obstruction, the absolute obstruction we have ever had. Todd insisted: “Can’t you call him?”

At 3:00 p.m. ET, after the session ended, Todd continued to plead with NBC legal analyst and former team investigator Mueller Andrew Weissmann:

I have a question for you, and it was similar to sorting out what I asked Senator Schumer. Bill Clinton appeared on videotape before the Senate trial. As I said, Richard Nixon finally found himself under oath after he left office. You couldn’t swear in Donald Trump during Mueller. Is there a reasonable way for the Senate to administer the President’s oath?

While acknowledging that senators “could actually call him,” Weissmann advised, “I think one of the ways that Democrats, I think, if they are intelligent, can realize that they will never do advance the Republicans with that. So I think a strategy would be to really emphasize that all the evidence that is not refuted by the president … “

Earlier in the segment, Nightly News presenter Lester Holt asked Todd: “If cookies are allowed and then there is an acquittal, and then if cookies are not allowed and there is a acquittal, are the Republicans potentially in a situation of non-victory here? ” Todd said, “Well, I could see them thinking they were in a no-win.”

Thus, according to NBC, any Trump acquittal amounts to a “no gain” scenario for the GOP.

Here is a transcript of the two January 28 discussions:

2:40 p.m. ET

(…)

CHUCK TODD: Senator Schumer, are we ever going to have the President under oath? Bill Clinton was under oath, Richard Nixon, after the fact, was sworn in with the grand jury. Will Donald Trump ever be under oath on this? Is he going to be a witness you call?

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER: Ask him. He won’t even let the people around him testify. It was the most massive obstruction, the absolute obstruction …

TODD: Can’t you call him?

SCHUMER: … that we’ve never had. Well, you know, you’d have to check the law and all that, but if he wanted to come, I’m sure his own lawyers would let him come.

(…)

3:00 p.m. ET

LESTER HOLT: Chuck, talk a little bit about the optics of this. If the witnesses are authorized and then there is an acquittal, and then if the witnesses are not authorized and there is an acquittal, are the Republicans potentially in a no-win here?

TODD: Well, I could see them thinking they weren’t winning. I happen to believe that if they are worried about their majority in the Senate, they must look like – and if they complain about the way the house behaves, then they cannot act the same way. Right? They have to be sort of – if they define themselves to be larger than not as partisan as the House, then they may have to show that they are open to getting more information and witnesses.

But Andrew Weissmann, I have a question for you, and it was similar to what I asked Senator Schumer. Bill Clinton appeared on videotape before the Senate trial. As I said, Richard Nixon finally found himself under oath after he left office. You couldn’t swear in Donald Trump during Mueller. Is there a reasonable way for the Senate to administer the President’s oath?

ANDREW WEISSMANN: Well, they could actually call it, but I think one of the ways that the Democrats, I think, if they’re smart, can realize that they’re never going to make them Republicans accept this. So I think one strategy would be to really point out all of the evidence that is not refuted by the president, so it is really up to the president to come and say something.

Because at the moment, remember, there is no evidence by the President or the Vice-President before the Senate on anything that has happened. They said things publicly, they made others say things, including yesterday, the chief of staff and the vice-president. But it’s quite remarkable. I mean, do you have the vice president’s chief of staff? You would expect it to come from the vice-president or the president. But clearly, if you’re the president or the vice-president’s counsel, you’re going to say keep quiet because you don’t want to end up saying something that may turn out to be false.

(…)

