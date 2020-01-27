Advertisement

In special NBC News live coverage of the Senate recall trial on Monday, Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd completely broke down by speaking about Trump’s defense team lawyer Ken Starr, who qu ‘He compared to a’ bank robber ‘and accused of having’ defined (d) impeachment downward ‘in the proceedings against Bill Clinton.

As the trial entered a short break in the middle of the afternoon, NBC legal analyst Berit Berger observed: “I thought Ken Starr’s arguments for starting the day were interesting, to say the least. he argued that we have too many impeachments and that we are making this process too easy. Aside from the kind of irony on the part of Ken Starr, this really isn’t confirmed by the facts. “

Moments later, Todd weighed in and just lost him: “Can I just do this – Berit, I thought you were very deferential or diplomatic about the Ken Starr affair. I will say it less diplomatically, it sounds like a bank robber complaining that the banks were too easy to rob. “

The rest of the panel just laughed when they heard Lester Holt, presenter of Nightly News: “I would say it’s the most diplomatic.”

Todd continued his tirade:

I was just amazed. It’s astonishing that Ken Starr laments that the impeachment has become too easy to use, when, anyway, the impeachment of Clinton is something that many people have debated, left and right, about from the definition of the charge down? This is the dismissal which is not like the others.

The unbound political director of NBC concluded, “And so, to then use this indictment, ask Ken Starr, the kind of architect, to argue … I think the argument would have been more legitimate s ‘He hadn’t had Ken Starr make the argument. “

Such bashing of Starr only reaffirms the fact that the liberal media never thought that the removal of Bill Clinton was legitimate, even if they hail the removal of President Trump as a constitutional necessity.

Here is a transcript of the January 27 cover:

2:54 p.m. ET

2:58 p.m.

