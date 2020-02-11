Advertisement

The Democrats and their Hallelujah choir in the liberal media are in a state of collapse. On Monday morning we noticed James Carville as a warning that it would be “The end of the days” when the current leader Bernie Sanders got the nomination. On Monday afternoon, even devoted Chuck Todd admitted this The democratic field is missing a “star” and it is “B level”.

A guest on Todd’s MSNBC show tonight was Professor Dante Scala of the University of New Hampshire. When they discussed the possibility of mediocre turnout, Scala described the Dem candidates as “B-level,” and Todd supported this emotion.

DANTE SCALA: I think so The problem is that Democrats are here in New Hampshirewhen everything is said and done, they say This looks like a B level field of candidates, Nobody is ahead like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in 2008. All, even the top tier has serious problems with at least one faction of the party, if not more than one.

Chuck Todd: Dante just used that, you just used the perfect B levelJason. And I say that, that is No offense. One of these people will feel like an “A” at some point. You just understand why he says that. It feels like there is no star.

JASON JOHNSON: There is no star!

Johnson tried to claim that Democrats were enthusiastic, but distributed this energy across the entire field of candidates and needed someone to choose from, as if they were picking cones from a Baskin Robbins.

You have to grin when Todd says to the candidates: “No offense, but you all lack the charisma.” Democrats could always shoot back “No offense, but your charisma doesn’t exactly beat Fox News from first place.”

Todd and his political team have uncorked a wilder, more violent film metaphor online: “In fact, the action here in the past 72 hours has resembled moderates that behave like the characters at the end of Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs.”

