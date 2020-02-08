Chronicle: on the verge of becoming teachers, they are passionate, idealistic and wonder how they will pay the rent

Advertisement

“So what we’re going to do now is label our triangles,” said student teacher Keiri Ramirez at his class at Northridge Academy High School. “A prime, B prime and C prime.”

Ramirez, inspired by his college professor at Huntington Park, is about to graduate from Cal State Northridge and become a professor in the Los Angeles Unified School District, where the starting salary is around $ 53,000. She is a natural in class, with a big easy smile and lots of encouraging words as she guides 23 students through an exercise on the dilation of the triangle.

But Ramirez, 23, knows what lies ahead in a region where housing costs have skyrocketed while teachers’ salaries have been fairly stable. When she graduated in math a year ago before starting on an educational track, she thought of fishing for a job at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and she thought of moving to a cheaper area.

But L.A. is at home and she likes to teach, so she’ll make it work. Right now, she’s sharing a two-bedroom apartment with three roommates, two of whom will teach with her.

“Three out of four of us graduate in May and the plan is to live together for another year or two, until we are settled,” she said, and then they will see if they can afford their own accommodation.

This is the Californian paradox. There is so much wealth and demand for housing that prices have skyrocketed and put even more financial pressure on those who contribute to the economic engine.

This strong economy is attracting students out of education and into more lucrative fields, said CSUN education department dean Shari Tarver-Behring, who saw a sharp drop in the number of teacher candidates.

“Nationally and nationally, there has been a decline,” said Tarver-Behring. “They make such an important contribution to our society, yet we don’t appreciate them in terms of compensation.”

While I was taking education courses at CSUN with Tarver-Behring, she wanted to thank the students for engaging in a noble profession. Some of them, she said, are mid-career people who have decided that living well can be more satisfying than living well.

Lynne Johnson told me that she left the insurance industry after 25 years because it was little more than a job. Education, she said, is a commitment to social justice.

“You have 36 kids in class and that has a lot of influence and you can improve their lives,” said Johnson. As a student, she has already had the pleasure of seeing students call her their favorite. “I asked a student to come and have lunch with me today.”

Gregory Winley said it’s not just about the money, it’s about doing what you love to do, and he wants to be an English teacher.

Another aspiring English teacher, Chase Stauffer, said that no one should be surprised that teaching is not paid well.

“It is by design,” he said. “Neoliberalism is the siphoning of funds from public programs to private funds. Los Angeles has more millionaires than any other city and yet we are constantly told that there is no money in education. … I wanted to do something that was public, to be part of public education, to be part of a union because I believe in it. We are fractured and atomized as a society, and the only way to improve things is if good intelligent people… decide that it is time to seek meaning in life beyond personal enrichment . “

I told him that I admired his engagement but I wondered how he intended to pay his bills. It turns out that he has a good sense of humor with all this passion.

“I have no idea,” he said.

Shireen Pavri, dean of the education department at Cal State Long Beach, said many of her graduates have traditionally gone directly to work with Long Beach Unified. But due to the cost of coastal real estate, some double with roommates, drive long distances, or settle in interior areas with cheaper accommodation, such as Bakersfield or San Bernardino, where lower rent can reduce more easily student loan debt.

“As a state and as citizens, we have to ask ourselves how we can better support this profession,” said Pavri, who noted that in a 30-year career, a teacher can impact thousands of youth. “This is the profession on which everyone else rests. It lays the foundation for young people to succeed later in life. “

The good news is that because of the shortage, there are many jobs, even if the paycheck is not. And many teaching jobs have great benefits as well as chances to earn more by teaching summer courses, coaching teams or running clubs.

CSUN will soon send approximately 300 new teachers to Los Angeles Unified, which hires approximately 1,500 instructors per year on average to replace retirees. And an expected shortage of 100,000 teachers over the next decade will make job security a good bet.

Higher wages would help fill the shortage, as would the elimination of paperwork and certification fees, which can reach $ 1,100.

At LAUSD, Superintendent Austin Beutner is studying the possibility of building housing for teachers, guards, cafeteria workers and other employees on campuses that have underused space. The school district wouldn’t put in any money, Beutner tells me, but if private and non-profit developers get free land to build, housing will be cheaper.

He sent me a map that shows where LAUSD employees live, and a shocking number are as far away as Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and beyond. Travel times, according to district data, can reach two hours or more in each direction.

If 30 to 50 LAUSD campuses can accommodate about 50 units each, said Beutner, “you can start making a significant contribution. It’s great service to the community and it’s just as important to us to attract and keep good people. “

At CSUN, I found graduate students who intend to live with their parents, students who live with working spouses who will be well off, students who plan to leave the area, and students who are recovering. question their decision to be teachers.

“I made more money at one time at the waiting tables than I will likely make as a first-year teacher,” said Barnaby Williams, who worked at a Cheesecake Factory. He said he lived with a girlfriend who is a teacher, but if at some point they are not together, he suspects that he will leave the area to teach or maybe find something else to do for a living. .

Students all experience so-called first-year burnout, a phenomenon in which idealism collides with the realities of bureaucracy, school policy, resource shortages, parent demands and challenges students.

Sean Saenz said that he worked alongside as a video editor and that he could do it full time if he did not get a good teaching job in an area where he could afford to live. He said that as a trainee and replacement teacher, he watched teachers, even those at the top of the salary range, juggle coaches and clubs and teach weekends and summers, just to get out of it.

He said of a particular teacher, “He’s beating.” And yet, said Saenz, that teacher is as passionate about teaching as anyone he has ever met.

Keiri Ramirez is beyond wonder. She is ready to be a teacher.

Ideally, she would like to own a house. But if she and her boyfriend both marry and teach and all they can afford is a one-bedroom apartment, she says, it’ll be fine.

“We sort of go with what our heart wants. We don’t really pay attention to the numbers, ”said Ramirez.

The idea of ​​sitting at a computer in an office, rather than standing at a class, was enough to keep her on track for her credentials.

“I was a student at LAUSD and where I came from, the majority were Latino and black and I felt like I didn’t see many women in the math field,” said Ramirez. “So, in my last year of high school, I knew I wanted to be this person for someone.”

While teaching courses at Northridge Academy High, a student named Ashley Chacon whispered to me that she loved Miss Ramirez as a teacher. She is easy to understand, she says, because there isn’t much difference in age.

I asked Chacon what career interests him.

She said she thought she wanted to be a teacher.