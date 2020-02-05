Advertisement

Between her own album Chris and the Charli XCX duet “Gone”, Christine And The Queens had a banner in 2019 in terms of career. Their first single from 2020 suggests that the outstanding music production will continue this year. But just because Héloïse Letissier is out here to make firecrackers and collect awards doesn’t mean she’s beyond human suffering.

Today’s new Christine song is called “People, I was sad”. Its origins are unclear – could be a way to mourn her mother, could be a lot of things – but the message is unmistakable. The song is sung in both English and French, alluding to empathy, solidarity, depression among adolescents, and the way grief causes us to withdraw. His melodies are alternately icy, sweet and soulful, supported by less-is-more-drum programs and synthesizers that come out at just the right time. It is immediately one of my favorite Christine And The Queens songs.

Listen below, where you can also find a new performance of “People, i been sad” for COLORS.

“Guys, I was sad” is now on “because music”.