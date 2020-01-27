Christina Mauser remembers being tough but caring assistant coach for Kobe Bryant - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Christina Mauser was Kobe Bryant’s best assistant coach on their women’s junior basketball team. But there was another side to the beloved wife and mother of three.

“She was super tough but loving,” said Sammy Doucette, another program coach from Bryant’s Mambas club in Orange County.

Doucette recalled Mauser’s features Monday after his death on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas that also killed legendary Lakers, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and six others.

Christina Mauser died in a helicopter accident with Kobe Byrant in Calabasas on Sunday January 26, 2020. (Courtesy of Matt Mauser via Facebook)

Mauser’s ability to balance demands and attention makes her a trusted assistant to Bryant, who coached the highly competitive eighth-grade team scheduled to play Sunday at his Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park.

“She was really engaged,” said Russ Davis, one of Bryant’s friends on the women’s basketball scene, Cal Swish program director and women’s coach at Vanguard University. “She did a good job.”

Doucette said Mauser, a former standout athlete at Edison High in Huntington Beach, and Bryant made the connection after Mauser coached Gianna in basketball at Harbor Day School, a small private school in Corona del Mar.

One of Mauser’s children played in the Doucette Mambas team for the sixth and seventh grade students while Mauser trained defense, among others, with the older team.

“It was really intense,” said Orangewood Academy women’s basketball coach Leslie Aragon, who watched Mauser coach with the Mambas. “I can see why Kobe loved him.”

Doucette, also a women’s coach at Orange Coast College, said that she and Mauser saw training with Bryant and the Mambas as “an opportunity in their lives.” Mauser had been coaching the club for about 1.5 years and was no longer Harbor Day, said Doucette.

“There are only 10 girls in the world trained by Kobe Bryant,” said Doucette of the five-time NBA champion. “Everything he said was something you wanted to write about.”

Mauser played basketball and volleyball at Edison in the late 1990s under his maiden name Christina Patterson, said Dave White, who coached her in basketball.

The striker won the Basketball Team Hall of Fame award as a junior and senior year and was the female athlete of the year in 1999.

White said Mauser had shown some of the same traits that made Bryant an NBA legend. She played with a highly competitive spirit and was considered “hard as nails”.

“She was a defensive cap,” said White Monday. “I always put her on the best player on the other team.”

As a senior, Mauser helped the Chargers women’s basketball team win a Sunset League title and advance to the CIF-SS 1-A quarterfinals. Edison lost to Mater Dei 44-42.

Matt, Mauser’s husband, who also attended Edison, expressed his grief over Facebook.

“My children and I are devastated,” he wrote on Sunday. “We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter accident. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all my wishes. They mean so much. “

Matt was also part of the Orange County Tijuana Dogs group.

Gamba players Mamba Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, teammates of Gianna, also died in the accident.

Altobelli, a left-handed guard, was the daughter of Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli and his mother Keri, who also died. Sarah, Chester’s mother, was also killed in the accident.

