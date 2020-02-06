Advertisement

She would miss the friendship of her crewmembers, she said, and of course the spectacular prospects.

But after 328 days on the International Space Station – the longest continuous space flight ever undertaken by an astronaut – Christina Koch couldn’t deny last week that she was looking forward to experiencing some very simple joys on Earth, including “The Feeling the wind on earth “my face”.

This wish was finally fulfilled on Thursday when the Russian spacecraft Soyuz with Koch, Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov and Italian Luca Parmitano landed in Kazakhstan, almost a year after Koch last set foot on Earth.

Her huge grin when the capsule helped her showed how sweet the Central Asian breeze felt in an airtight capsule after eleven months. “I’m so overwhelmed and happy now,” the 41-year-old told reporters shortly after he slipped out of the burned vehicle and helped onto a chair.

After launching on March 12 last year, Koch’s stay on the ISS exceeded the previous record for an astronaut held by her American compatriot Peggy Whitson, and broke her within 12 days of the U.S. record set by male NASA in 2015 / 16 astronaut Scott Kelly had set up. (Russian Valeri Polyakov holds the all-time record of 14 months.) On her trip, she traveled 5,248 orbits around the world, experiencing 16 sunrises and sunsets each day, and covering 223 km.

In many ways, of course, Koch’s gender is the least important thing about her. The North Carolina-based electrical engineer is an expert in the development of space science instruments and engineering services in remote scientific locations such as Antarctica and Alaska. Her research during the mission included growing protein crystals to potentially treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

But after decades of marginalizing the women who contributed to its space programs, NASA has taken steps to be more inclusive. The 2013 class in which Koch participated had a gender distribution of 50:50.

Koch said that both she and her fellow astronaut Jessica Meir, with whom she overlapped on the ISS, were aware of her role model status, especially for young women. “We were both very inspired when we saw people who reflected in our youth and developed our dreams of becoming astronauts,” she said in a space interview last month. “Diversity is important and it is worth fighting for.”

However, it’s not just about optics. So far, more than 560 men have been in space since 1961, while the number of women is below 70. NASA plans to return to the moon by 2024, and whether it and other space agencies may want to consider more frequent and longer stays. Outside the Earth’s atmosphere, they will need to know in the future how long space travel will affect many people.

Women and men are known to adapt to space in different ways, even if the reasons are not fully understood. Dr. Varsha Jain, a space gynecologist based at Edinburgh University who is currently working with NASA, was with the BBC last year. For example, women feel “more sick when they fly into space, men are more likely to get sick when they return to Earth”.

Equality, however, also requires resources: Koch’s stay on the space station also took her with Meir on the first purely female spacewalk. That record had been delayed since March, however, when Koch and his colleague Anne McClain were together on the spacewalk, but the ISS was only equipped with a space suit that was small enough to accommodate.

Although much of her stay was unforgettable, Koch said last week, her spacewalk with Meir was a special moment that she would never forget.

“We noticed each other and knew that we were really honored, that we could inspire so many. We only heard our voices speak to Mission Control. We knew that two female voices had never been in the loop and solving these problems together was a very special feeling. “