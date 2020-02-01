Christie Brinkley's ex-husband Peter Prepare, 60, is engaged to the 21-year-old

Advertisement

Christie Brinkley’s ex-husband Peter Prepare is engaged to marry 21-year-old Alba Jancou. Only Webpage Six found out. The 60-year-old raised the question last month in Santorini, Greece.

Regardless of the 40-year-old hole, Prepare Dinner calls the blonde Jancou his “soul mate”. After commenting on the engagement for 12 months, he commented: “We are very happy to have discovered our soul mate within each other. We strive for a few years of marital happiness! “He suggested on September 15th with a 6-carat diamond ring at the entrance to a church.

Web page 6 reported for the first time in the summer that the couple had wooed collectively in the Hamptons and performed at social gatherings – and that Jancou is about the age of his 21-year-old daughter with Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley Prepare dinner. which was simply deleted from ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” and performed with her mother for sporting activities as part of the Illustrated Swimsuit Problem of 2018.

Peter prepare dinner and his new fiance Alba JancouIoannis Pananakis

An offer from Prepare Dinner and Jancou: “You met each other two years ago in Le Bilboquet, but have only started advertising in the past 12 months.” You are planning a vacation wedding ceremony in Europe. “In pictures of the engagement taken by Ioannis Pananakis, the couple wears white in the entrance area of ​​the Santorini backdrop and admires their ring, created by jewelry designer Glenn Bradford.

We were informed that the prospective bride, a psychology student in New York, is “Swiss, French, and English” and has attended “a prestigious English private boarding school, called Millfield”. Her mother and father are respected New York gallery owners: mother Tanya Bonakdar [53] and father Marc Jancou [51].

However, the mother and father, as soon as they had a gallery together, have since divorced and now run their own personal businesses. According to his website, Jancou, who owns a gallery on Orchard Road, opened his first gallery in 1991. Bonakdar has an area on West 21st Road and another in Los Angeles where the artist Ernesto Neto is currently on display.

Hamptons architect Prepare Dinner definitely seems to have a way. He and Brinkley, 65, split up in 2006 when he was involved in an affair with his 18-year-old office clerk Diana Bianchi. His second ex, Suzanne Shaw, now in her forties, accused him of having a “secret pathological predilection” for younger women. They divorced in 2014 after two years of marriage.