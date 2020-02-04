Christian Rapper TobyMac's son Truett McKeehan is dead at 21

Advertisement

The son of Christian rapper TobyMac, Truett, has passed away, a spokesman for the musician confirmed this on Thursday on the sixth website.

He was just 21 years ago.

The medical expert’s workplace in Davidson County, Tennessee confirmed Truett’s death, but said Wednesday that a reason for the loss of life was “not decided.”

The 55-year-old Crooner “Made to Love” went on a week-long tour to Canada to travel to Tennessee with his household. Toby and his wife Amanda Levy McKeehan also share the children of Judah, Leo, Marlee and Moses McKeehan.

Truett Foster McKeehan pursued his father and sought to become a rapper. He had already put songs and films online under the stage names Truett Foster, TruDog, TRU and Shiloh. He and his father had worked on various songs.