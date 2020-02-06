Advertisement

Christian Lee Hutson co-wrote songs for Phoebe Bridger’s Boygenius and Better Oblivion Community Center projects, and she does the favor by producing his upcoming album. We heard a title about it last year, “Northsiders”. And now he’s officially announced Beginners and shared his lead single “Lose This Number”, a softly glowing piece of acoustic melancholy with a string arrangement by Nathaniel Walcott from Bright Eyes.

“I think” Lose This Number “is about someone who is fixated on the past and wishes he could go back and change things,” Hutson said in a statement. “My friends Zoe and Adam made artificial rain, Grandma’s basement, dragged a mattress onto a roof, and sucked up thousands of feathers to bring their beautiful video for this song to life.”

“We believe in the visual language that Christian’s music already offers and we wanted to create something with which you can deepen your lyrical and tonal intimacy instead of distracting yourself,” said the directors Zoe Donahoe and Adam Sputh. “We chose something predominantly honest that will take you through Christian through a few dreamy life scenarios that often unfold in immeasurably small moments.”

Advertisement

See and hear below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SctvheyAUQk [/ embed]

Beginners is out 5/29 on ANTI.