Christian Bale, who is considered one of the best “Batman” could return to superhero stories, but he would do it with the comic book competitors: Marvel.

In previous years, characters like “Avengers” got a foothold on the big screen, while DC had some tasks that weren’t done as intended. We’ll let you know what we all know.

In response to data from HollywoodReporter, the actor can join conversations to add “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which is expected to be released in 2021.

Bale could accompany the god of thunder on his new journey, because after the good fight with Thanos is over, the rest of the “Avengers” will go their own way, so this film is probably one of the most anticipated.

What character will he play after hanging the cloak? For now, Marvel keeps the key as if it were the soul gems. It will probably be important to keep your fingers crossed for the negotiations to be profitable, for the actor to become a hero or villain again.