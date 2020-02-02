Chrissy Teigen and John Legend unveil their 2020 choices

Advertisement

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are not afraid to skim the digital camera in a brand new Journal Cowl Story – or to unveil their favorite presidential candidates.

“My favorite – I’ll say it, we’ll be releasing information soon – is Elizabeth Warren,” soul singer Legend said of the upcoming December challenge to Vainness Truthful.

“She is the perfect candidate to work with, and she comes with pleasure, sincerity, and a wealth of information and expertise,” he said.

Legend’s supermodel spouse, Teigen, added: “I really like Elizabeth Warren.

“I also love Kamala Harris,” she said.

The couple, who pose with their two cute younger children in a fashionable atmosphere, usually wear their left-wing politics on designer sleeves.

Teigen was a stubborn critic of President Trump on Twitter, for the purpose of the place where he blocked her from his account.

Mark Seliger / Vanity Truly

In September there were violent clashes between Teigen and the president when legend denounced FreeAmerica, the judicial reform group he founded, while NBC’s “Nightly Information” and Trump tweeted legend “and his dirty-mouthed spouse” credit Prison Justice Score claims that its administration had potential.

Teigen tweeted again at Trump with a series of curse phrases.

According to legend, the magazine said: “We all know that this president has a strong dislike for strong girls who chase him, especially girls with lots of color. So he had to give her a name. “

“Nothing scares me,” added legend. “Besides, maybe the loss of life.”

Teigen had a darker look.

“I’m going to get a brand new dog and say,” This dog will die in my life, “she said.” The second we land anywhere on the trip, I think packing will be so unfortunate. “