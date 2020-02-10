Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Show PDA at the Vanity Fair Oscar After Party in 2020

Advertisement

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend gave people what they want. They stepped out the night of the Academy Awards and looked gorgeous at the Vanity Fair after the party. Teigen wore a mint green dress with the tallest leg slit of the evening, while Legend kept it plain in a black suit.

The two were fond of photographers.

Teigen spoke to Vanity Fair in October about why some people are upset about their relationship with Legend. She said that she doesn’t focus on it, but she sympathizes. “There are some famous couples that I watch and I think ‘Ugh, we understand. Stop trying so hard, you’re so lame,” she said. “I think people definitely think about us like that , but … that’s because I think of everything. ”

Teigen and Legend also discussed how their relationship started. “He was somehow known at the time to either be in the closet or to be a model,” said Teigen when they started seeing each other. He was 27 and she was 21 years old. “I’ve always looked at the websites and it was always how I wore his beard or how he paid his former serious friends or how he was with a new model. Oh my god, I would read everything. “The legend added:” It got serious pretty quickly. She just entertained me and texted me. What people respond to in their tweets today was the same energy in these texts. I didn’t know I wanted to have someone who was funny until I was actually with someone who was funny. “

