Chrisley knows best stars sued for tax evasion

Chrisley Knows Best’s family heads, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sued Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Atlanta, at a cost that included federal tax evasion.

The 12-count indictment also charged the couple with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud with financial institutions, and conspiracy to deceive the US, the reviews of Related Press Releases.

The Chrisleys accountant, Peter Tarantino, was in turn charged with conspiracy to deceive the US and assist in filing a false tax return.

Todd Chrisley claimed earlier this week, in a long-standing publication on Instagram (below), that the upcoming indictment was born of a year ago incident with a dissatisfied former employee who offered the workplace of the US legal professional with allegedly manufactured paperwork that indicates that the couple had reserved money for crimes.

“I am telling you all this now because we have nothing to cover and have done nothing to be ashamed of,” Todd teaches on Instagram. “Not only do we all know that we have not done anything that went wrong, but we have received a lot of heavy evidence and a set of confirming witnesses who prove it.”

Chrisley Knows Best is currently mid-season 7, which is predicted to be extended this fall. Rising Up Chrisley, a spin-off aimed at children Chase and Savannah, premiered in April.

