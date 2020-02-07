Chris Taylor and Dodgers agree two-year extension - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES – With their blockbuster deal for Mookie Betts and David Price on hold, the Dodgers tied the loose ends of their off-season together.

The Dodgers agreed on a two-year contract with energy provider Chris Taylor Friday. Outfielder Joc Pederson has since lost his arbitration and will receive $ 7.75 million in 2020. This salary is expected to be paid by the Angels. A multiplayer deal in which Pederson and right-handed Ross Stripling are sent to the Angels is announced after the complicated takeover of Betts and Price by the Dodgers becomes official.

Taylor had requested $ 5.8 million in arbitration, while the Dodgers countered $ 5.25 million. His new two-year contract is expected to be $ 13.4 million with salaries of $ 5.6 million in 2020 and $ 7.8 million in 2021.

Taylor was taken over by the Seattle Mariners in a trade for former first round player Zach Lee in June 2016 and has developed into a valuable multi-position player. He filled six positions (all three positions in the outfield, second base, third base and shortstop). During the past four seasons with the Dodgers, Taylor has beaten .266 with an OPS of 0.800 and 51 home runs.

With Max Muncy signing Thursday, Taylor signing Friday and Pederson’s decision, the Dodgers are still pending arbitration – right-handed Pedro Baez.

And Dodger fans aren’t the only ones who are upset about the delay in closing the bet and price deal. MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark released a statement on Friday.

“The proposed deals between the Dodgers, Red Sox, Twins and Angels must be closed immediately,” Clark said in the statement. “The events of the past week have wrongly brought the lives of several players into a state of limbo. The unethical distribution of medical information and the perversion of the salary arbitration procedure are a constant reminder that players are treated too often by the game managers as merchandise.”