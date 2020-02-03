Advertisement

Is Facebook’s Super Bowl rocking LIV business? The social community made its Huge Sport debut with a spot that included Chris Rock, rockets, rock climbing, rocking chairs and even Rocky itself!

“It doesn’t matter whether you are interested in an Fb group, there is an Fb group for you.” This is the slogan for Facebook’s first Super Bowl store, which will be broadcast throughout the Super Bowl LIV on February 2nd. From mountaineering to rock sculpture to rocking chairs, the company shows all kinds of Fb teams related to rock, along with a bunch dedicated to the replica of the Rocky that leads up the steps to the Philadelphia Museum of Artwork. Oh, and the person who does this run? Chris Rock, Even though, Sylvester Stallone makes a cameo because you won’t have a “rock” business without the precise Rocky.

The company is part of the “Extra Collectively” Facebook marketing campaign that started at the beginning of the past twelve months. “You’ll see some incredible team names,” said Antonio Lucio, CMO, Fb, via AdWeek. “They are all up to date. The marketing campaign aims to celebrate the sensation that people get from dealing with people who share their activities through Fb teams. The focus in 2020 is to ensure that the Fb model is particularly topical in moments of tradition. “

“Cultural moments are conveyed daily through our platform. We felt we wanted to be part of this dialogue in a particularly direct way during these twelve months, ”added the GMO. The spot follows an analog business that aired during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards when an Extra Collectively TV spot debuted with hip-hop artist / bounce music legend Huge Freedia and their reference to the Worldwide Kazoo Gamers Affiliation Fb group. Another ad as part of the marketing campaign will appear at the 92nd Academy Awards on February 9th.

The deal is just a small hint that Fb admitted the disadvantages of recognition. In 2019, Edison Analysis’s new study, “The Infinite Dial,” apparently comparable to digital media buying habits in America, found that Fb pro Mashable had about 15 million fewer customers in the United States than in 2017. The silver lining is that Instagram has remained popular (and Fb owns Instagram.)

Perhaps this business is turning things around and pulling some customers back into the social media community. “Hopefully the message is that (with the Super Bowl commercial) we were able to send out that there is a group for everyone and you will discover it in Fb teams,” added Lucio. “There is nothing mental about it. It is a simple and joyful message.”