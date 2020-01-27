Chris Matthews compares Republicans to North Korean soldiers

Advertisement

While anchoring coverage of the MSNBC trial before the indictment on Monday, Chris Matthews continued his despicable story with analogies by resuscitating his comparison of Republicans with North Korean soldiers. This time it came in the wake of revelations on the memories of former national security adviser John Bolton.

After former head of the US Constitution Center Caroline Fredrickson said the only way Republicans could challenge Bolton’s allegations was during the current trial, Matthews reacted with his tortured analogy. He mocked, “Yeah, but they’re like the North Korean army during the Korean War – charge without guns. They don’t even have weapons. They just go out, ‘Take me, take me. I’m ready to say anything for this president “with Stephanie Grisham.”

Advertisement

Drawing on the analogy with the North Korean soldier, Frederickson added: “Well, clearly, they have no weapons” – by which she meant the facts – “certainly if they are going to challenge what John Bolton is saying, then they should challenge him before the American people. “

Speaking of facts, these are stubborn things. Despite the embellishment of their article with adjectives such as “explosive, the widely talked about New York Times article detailing Bolton’s book adds nothing that the previous group of witnesses had not already said in the House” . The Times article also does not provide evidence for the central accusation against Trump of abusing his power by viewing the Ukrainian government as part of his opposition research arm.

As mentioned above, this analogy between the GOP and North Korea has already been used by Matthews. After the adoption of the tax reform in December 2017, Matthews compared the celebration of the White House to “a North Korean parade”. A month later, in January 2018, he insisted that the Republicans were North Korean soldiers under the command of “racist” President Trump and “sniveling” Ben Carson. Matthews would follow up with at least two other examples in June 2018 and May 2019.

Here is the relevant transcript:

Special MSNBC coverage

01/27/20

11:14 a.m.ET

CAROLINE FREDRICKSON: Absolutely. You have the president’s spokespersons on Fox & Friends – well, only on Fox & Friends – saying that Bolton is lying and contesting his – what he said and said it all came out because the book is on sale. Well, if they want to challenge their facts, the only way to do it is through the trial. That is what a trial is for.

CHRIS MATTHEWS: Yes, but they are like the North Korean army during the Korean War – gunless charge. They don’t even have weapons. They just said, “Take me, take me. I am ready to say everything for this president ”with Stephanie Grisham.

FREDRICKSON: Well, it’s clear, they have no weapons. Surely if they are going to challenge what John Bolton says, then they should challenge him before the American people.

Advertisement