Chris Jericho shoots back at fan and says AEW only plays
Chris Jericho is aware that some fans love to poke holes in AEW’s boat whenever they can. He can handle negative comments about what All Elite Wrestling is doing.

A fan tweeted saying that “selling shows in these small markets is easy.” This triggered a reaction from Le Champion, where he had to point out exactly what kind of “small markets” the company is playing.

You’re right … for example, the New York City / New Jersey market is a tiny, tiny market. Thank God for these tiny villages that keep our doomed society alive. Can you get me a job when we’re out of business in five years? Sorry?

AEW is not the largest pro-wrestling company in the world and probably never will be as long as WWE is around. They are still not small with a weekly TNT show as they continue to book shows in key markets.

– Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) February 6, 2020

