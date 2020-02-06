Advertisement

Chris Jericho is aware that some fans love to poke holes in AEW’s boat whenever they can. He can handle negative comments about what All Elite Wrestling is doing.

A fan tweeted saying that “selling shows in these small markets is easy.” This triggered a reaction from Le Champion, where he had to point out exactly what kind of “small markets” the company is playing.

You’re right … for example, the New York City / New Jersey market is a tiny, tiny market. Thank God for these tiny villages that keep our doomed society alive. Can you get me a job when we’re out of business in five years? Sorry?

AEW is not the largest pro-wrestling company in the world and probably never will be as long as WWE is around. They are still not small with a weekly TNT show as they continue to book shows in key markets.

