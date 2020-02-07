Chris Hayes blames Warren for her work problems

Advertisement

Conservative Twitter is pounding Elizabeth Warren for suggesting in an MSNBC interview Thursday night that she (partly) blames racism throughout American history for minority workers who have ended their Nevada campaign. MSNBC presenter Chris Hayes set up the problem in the gentlest and most helpful way (the most helpful besides burying history). When she uncorked her blame, Hayes only asked about Michael Bloomberg. (HT: Grabien)

CHRIS HAYES: There is a story in Politico that you replied to, and I just want to get your answer here on the air, about six color women who ended their Nevada campaign with complaints about a toxic work environment and tokenism. one of them entered the file. I saw that you replied and apologized. What do you want to say in response?

ELIZABETH WARREN: You know, I believe these women without a doubt and personally apologize for having had a bad experience with the campaign. I work really hard to create a campaign and work environment where it is diverse and open, everyone is welcome and celebrated and can bring themselves to work every day.

But I am also very aware that racism and oppression have left a long legacy in this country. And it creates the kind of toxicity that people, power structures, and people exploit other people. It is something that we have to be constantly vigilant and determined to do better.

So she said, “I take responsibility for it,” and yet she suggests that it is impersonal “power structures” that are to blame when minorities feel ashamed in their office. It felt like Warren wanted Hayes to help her quickly overcome this PR bump.

A field organizer said to Politico’s Alex Thompson: “I felt like a problem – like being there to literally add color to the room, but not the knowledge and voice that goes with it … We all became routinely The campaign was silenced and given no meaningful chance. Complaints, comments, advice, and complaints were answered with a serious shake of the head and progressive buzzwords, but not much else. “

Politico has also touted how Democrats diversify their campaign staffs. “For generations, campaigns have been dominated by white men, especially at the top. This year, however, there has been record diversity among campaign managers, including Warren Roger Lau, who is the first Asian-American campaign manager for a major presidential candidate.”