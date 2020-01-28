Chris Evans, John Krasinski and Rachel Dratch 'Pahk the Cah' at Boston-Tastic Super Bowl Commercial - Watch

Advertisement

File this below: Depraved pissah.

Boston Native residents, John Krasinski (The Workplace), Chris Evans (Marvel’s Avengers films) and Rachel Dratch (Saturday Night time Stay) give their Beantown accents free rein in a brand new Hyundai company that during the Super Bowl LIV from can be broadcast on Sunday.

The line-up: Evans and Dratch watch how someone tries in vain to put their car straight into a slender parking house. Then Krasinski rolls up in his new Sonata – equipped with Good Park know-how – and he doesn’t even have to sit behind the wheel to make the car flow seamlessly into the spot.

The performance stunns the spectators, who pierce Krasinski with a list of nearby cities and locations that are familiar to everyone who loves site visitors on I-93, Rte. 1 or thereabouts. Dorchester? Foxboro? Swampscott? The backyard? Revere? The port? Yes, says Krasinski, he “grabbed” it at all these locations.

The minute-long spot culminates in a glance from Purple Sox legend David “Huge Papi” Ortiz (unfortunately, unfortunately does not refer to Buzzy’s Roast Beef or J.P. Licks).

Krasinski currently stars in Jack Ryan from Tom Clancy. The current TV work of Dratch contains an arc about Shameless. And Evans’ new series, Defending Jacob, recently received a series order on Apple TV +.

Now it’s your tap: turn left, be careful of the statuses and press PLAY in the video above to view the full ad.

