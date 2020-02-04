Chris Brown proudly shows his son with a valuable new photo by Ammika & Baby Aeko

Advertisement

Chris Brown loves his little household! The R&B singer went to Instagram to show a photo of Ammika Harris, who loves her little boy Aeko.

Chris BrownThe 30-year-old is a proud Instagram father. As soon as again, he shared another publication from Ammika Harris, 26, is showering her two month old son AEKO with love on February 3rd! This time, Breezy decided to show Instagram followers a portrait of Ammika with a high, hugging aeko near her chest. It was a phenomenal second that mother and son had in common, and you can see the picture here.

Regardless of how Chris yelled at Ammika, it is unclear whether the exes will court again after welcoming their son in November 2019. The singer even led the supporters to believe that he still had his ex RihannaThe 31-year-old pondered after importing a cryptic post into his Instagram story on January 27th. She confirmed a video in which Breezy smiled in an outdated video, and Chris wrote about the clip: “If someone asks, definitely this time … why are you still in love with her? My ANSWER: BECAUSE TIME IS NOT RELEVANT IF IT IS NECESSARY. “Of course Chris didn’t say which” she “- AKA, which ex-girlfriend – he was” in love with anyway “.

While Chris’ love life remains hidden, he’s definitely not personal about his life as a father! The “No Steering” singer usually shares the posts of Aeko and his daughter kingship, 5 whom he shares with his ex Nia Guzman, His plus against the 2020 Grammys was even his personal daughter! Chris and Royalty posed on the purple carpet at Staples Heart on January 26, and you may be able to just tell Chris that he loves being a father.

Now that Chris is the father of two, “he now devotes all his free time to his household,” an offer that is EXCLUSIVELY informed Hollywood Life in January. “He doesn’t go out or host events very often and the only time he’s away from [his children] is that he works. His priorities have changed fundamentally and he has been in the last few years since he became a father is, very mature. ”These shifted priorities are definitely shown on his Instagram!