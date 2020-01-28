Choreographer Ganesh Acharya was accused of harassing the choreographer's assistant

Advertisement

Well-known dancer and choreographer Ganesh Acharya could be in trouble when a deputy choreographer reportedly sued and accused him of molesting the Amboli police station in Mumbai and the Maharashtra Women’s Commission. According to the report, the concerned woman claimed that Acharya would force her to watch adult videos and even tried to rob her of work.

Acharya is reported to have attempted to abuse his position as general secretary of the Indian Association of Film and TV Choreographers and to remove the prosecutor’s membership from the association, and has also asked for a commission. Apparently, other industry choreographers suggested that she rest her disagreements with Acharya before they could do their job.

On January 26, the prosecutor allegedly met Acharya at a meeting of industry choreographers and asked why he had tried to withdraw membership for which she paid Rs 1 lakh. Acharya, however, was not pleased to find her at the meeting and asked her to go. According to reports, he also asked other dancers to pay an additional 500 rupees from their share of the money, which she did not approve of.

We are waiting for an official statement from Acharya.

