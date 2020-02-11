Advertisement

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have started sharing pictures of son Arik, most of whom have their backs to the camera. In a recent post, the actor is seen playing the guitar while the dead is all ears.

Demetriades wrote: “My boys.” Rampal looks good and fans can’t wait to see if Arik looks like him. Time to face the camera?

Arjun Rampal can be seen on the work front in the supernatural thriller Anjaan. The actor will start filming in March this year. “We’ll start filming Anjaan in March. I’m very excited about it. It’s one of my first true-to-life films,” said Arjun as he interacted with the media.

Anjaan is staged by Amitebdra Vats, written by Pooja Ballutia.

In the meantime, let’s take a look at a few cute pictures of the cute Arik patootie:

Another charming picture, clicked by Gabriella, on which Arjun holds Arik in his hand while the little one is playing with his father’s beard:

