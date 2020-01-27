Advertisement

Chithi 2 premiered today on January 27, 2020 and for those who missed the series and wanted to read it as highlights rather than watch the entire show, they will be happy to read our written updates of this series here. Because the introduction about the characters from Chithi 2 was given as a video last week, the show immediately starts with Radhika whose name is Sarada and she is a school teacher in this series. Sarada sacrifices her life for the mistakes her sister has made, but we are not shown exactly what happened, what will be revealed in the later episodes of the series.

Shanmugam is the husband of Sarada, although he is an illiterate, he has a good heart and wants everyone to be happy. Venba is another main character in this series and she mentions Sarada as Chithi in this show. All family members have decided to do “Ear Piercing Ceremony” for the granddaughter of the house “Ammu”, but Lakshmi and her husband are trying to spoil this event. They steal Venba’s gold chain and scare Ammu for ear piercing.

Ammu gets scared and runs behind a box and accidentally drops her cell into it. When Ammu took the cellphone out of the box, it fell into the box and it closed. Now everyone is looking for the child and they were all in a panic. With her presence of ghost, Sarada realizes that Ammu was carrying a cell phone and took the phone from Shanmugam and called Ammu’s cell phone number. At one point she heard the ringtone coming out of the box, opening it and comforting Ammu. Everyone feels relieved and they all cheerfully poke Ammu’s ear. Keep watching for tomorrow’s episode.

