Chipotle pays $ 1.37 million for violating Massachusetts child labor laws

January 28 (UPI) – Chipotle has to pay $ 1.37 million for violating, among other things, child labor laws in Massachusetts, the state attorney general announced Tuesday.

The chain of fast food restaurants has voluntarily reached an agreement to pay the refund and fines for approximately 13,253 violations.

Attorney General Maura Healy’s office said it was investigating Chipotle after receiving a complaint from a parent who said their underage child was working at a location in Beverly, Massachusetts after midnight.

State officials said minors also worked without valid work permits and too many hours per day and per week. Sixteen and 17 year olds in Massachusetts may work a maximum of 9 hours a day and a maximum of 48 hours a week.

“Chipotle is a large national restaurant chain that employs thousands of young people across the country and has a duty to ensure that minors work safely in their restaurants,” Healey said. “We hope that these quotes send a message to other fast food chains and restaurants that they cannot violate our child labor laws and endanger young people.”

Chipotle has also violated sickness laws, has not paid wages on time and has broken records.

As part of the agreement, Chipotle has paid $ 500,000 to a fund to inform young people about child labor laws and to train young workers.

