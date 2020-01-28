Chipotle cited with 13,253 child labor law violations in Massachusetts

Advertisement

MASSACHUSETTS– Chipotle has agreed to pay a $ 1.3 million fine for more than 13,000 child labor violations at several of its Massachusetts locations.

The state attorney general’s office criticized the company in a statement for “regularly” violating child labor laws between 2015 and 2019 in more than 50 Chipotle locations. Teenagers under the age of 18 were forced to work without a work permit, late at night and for too many hours a day and a week, according to the state.

“Chipotle is a large national restaurant chain that employs thousands of young people across the country and has a duty to ensure that minors work safely in its restaurants,” said Attorney General Maura Healey in the release. . “We hope these quotes send a message to other fast food chains and restaurants that they cannot violate our child labor laws and put young people at risk.”

Chipotle has 62 restaurants in Massachusetts.

The three-year investigation followed a complaint filed in 2016 by a parent telling the office that their child had worked “long after midnight” in a Chipotle establishment. The bureau’s findings revealed that the company has authorized dozens of 16- and 17-year-old workers to work later than the law allows. Chipotle also allowed children to work more than the state’s nine-hour daily limit and the weekly 48-hour limit.

Chipotle is also charged with violating other Massachusetts labor laws, including failing to provide appropriate timesheets and failing to pay workers within six days of the end of a pay period said the attorney general’s office.

Chipotle did not immediately respond to CNN Business’ request for comment. The Mexican restaurant chain has settled with the state, cooperated in the investigation, and is now complying with state labor laws, according to the attorney general’s office.

In addition to the fine, Chipotle will pay $ 500,000 for youth programs that include training and educating young workers on child labor laws.

