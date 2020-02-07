Advertisement

Pangolins could be responsible for the spread of the deadly coronavirus in China, scientists said on Friday after finding that the genomic sequence of the mammals at risk was 99 percent identical to that of the infected.

Pangolins are considered to be one of the most traded mammals worldwide. Thousands of them are poached every year because of their medicinal value and human consumption in countries like China and Vietnam.

The genome sequence of the new coronavirus strain separated from pangolines was 99 percent identical to that of infected, suggesting that pangoline may be an intermediate host of the virus, according to a study by scientists from the South China Agricultural University.

According to Liu Yahong, president of the university, the research team analyzed more than 1,000 metagenome samples from wild animals and found pangoline as the most likely intermediate host. The state-run Xinhua news agency reported that 73 new deaths were reported in China on Thursday related to the novel corona virus.

As of Thursday, 636 people died mainly from the effects of the virus in Hubei Province and the provincial capital Wuhan. The total number of confirmed cases rose to 3,143, Chinese officials said on Friday.

The molecular biological evidence showed that the positive rate of beta corona virus in pangolines was 70 percent, the scientists said.

The scientists further isolated the virus and observed its structure with an electron microscope. They found that the genome sequence of the coronavirus strain was 99 percent identical to that of infected humans.

The results showed that pangolines are a potential intermediate host of the novel coronavirus, Liu said, adding that the study will help prevent and fight the epidemic and provide a scientific reference for wildlife policy.

After the corona virus, China temporarily banned the trade in exotic animals.

Birds and animals are at the center of the debate about the genesis of the virus. In the beginning, snakes were blamed for the virus.

Chinese health experts later claimed that the virus was from bats, but further research is needed to determine whether there are more carriers between bats and humans.

The virus was suspected to have spread from the wholesale seafood market in Hunan, Wuhan.

Shen Yongyi, a professor at the university and a member of the research team, said previous research had shown the new corona virus to come from bats. However, since the virus spread in winter, it was unlikely that humans were directly infected by bats that were hibernating.

“So our job is to find the intermediate host that bridges bats and humans,” he said, adding that there are usually multiple intermediate hosts, and pangolins may just be one of them.

“On the one hand, we hope that this result will warn people against avoiding wild animals. On the other hand, we would like to share it with research fellows in the hope of working together to find other possible intermediate hosts to promote the epidemic of prevention and control,” said he.

