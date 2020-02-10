Chinese military planes cross in Taiwan airspace - Taipei

Advertisement

TAIPEI, Taiwan – Taiwan said it had scrapped fighter planes on Monday, February 10th, after Chinese military aircraft briefly flew into its airspace. This is the first major raid since the cautious reelection of the island’s president in January.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said the Chinese H-6 bomber and accompanying aircraft briefly crossed a “center line” on the Taiwan Strait

It was only the second time since March last year that Chinese aircraft crossed the largely respected border between the two sides of the strait.

The aircraft returned to Chinese airspace after “our fighter jets took appropriate measures and intercepted and issued exit warnings,” the ministry said.

It was not specified how many and what type of Chinese aircraft had crossed the center line.

Last March, two Chinese J-11 fighters crossed the border for the first time in years, prompting Taipei to accuse Beijing of violating a long-standing tacit agreement in a “ruthless and provocative” raid.

Since President Tsai Ing-wen’s first election in 2016, China has increased the number of crossings of fighters and warships near Taiwan or across the strait.

Your government refuses to recognize that Taiwan is part of “one China.”

In December, shortly before the elections, a newly commissioned Chinese aircraft carrier crossed the Taiwan Strait a second time.

The Shandong, China’s first domestically-built airline, also crossed the strait in November, raising concerns from Washington’s de facto embassy in Taiwan.

Tsai won a second term in a landslide in January. This was seen as a clear charge for Beijing’s ongoing campaign to isolate the island.

China still sees the self-governing democratic island as part of its territory and vows to conquer it someday, if necessary by force. – Rappler.com