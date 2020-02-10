Advertisement

Beijing: More than 300 Chinese companies, including Meituan Dianping, China’s largest food company, and smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp., are demanding bank loans of at least 57.4 billion yuan ($ 8.2 billion) to mitigate the effects of the corona virus ,

The companies, including China’s leading provider of hail services, Didi Chuxing Technology Co., Megvii Technology Inc. and Qihoo 360 Technology Co., were either involved in the epidemic or the hardest hit, sources told Reuters on Monday.

China is struggling to stem the epidemic that killed over 900 people, the vast majority on the mainland, and has infected more than 40,000.

Authorities have cordoned off cities, cut traffic, closed crowd-gathering facilities, and pounded economic growth that a leading economist said could drop to 5% or less in the first quarter.

Extended factory closures will slow production and put a strain on global supply chains.

The companies that apply for credit in the Chinese capital should receive the fastest possible permits and preferential conditions, the sources said. They received copies of two lists of company names that the city government’s tax office sent to banks in Beijing.

So far, there is no official data to show how many loans Chinese companies are using nationwide to survive the outbreak.

The two lists also included the amount of credit applied for by the companies, including pharmaceutical companies and restaurants. The office had previously said that companies looking for financial support could ask for help.

“The banks will have the final say on credit decisions,” said one of the sources. “Interest rates are likely to match those of banks’ top customers.”

Xiaomi, the world’s fourth largest smartphone maker, is looking for lists of 5 billion yuan ($ 716.24 million) loans to manufacture and sell medical devices such as masks and thermometers.

Meituan Dianping is seeking 4 billion yuan ($ 572.99 million) to partially support free food funding and delivery to medical personnel in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak in central Hubei province.

Privately owned Didi Chuxing, “severely affected by the virus outbreak,” is looking for 50 million yuan ($ 7.16 million).

FACE RECOGNITION

According to stock market information, Xiaomi’s sales growth slowed for the quarter through September, but the quarter’s gross profit increased 25.2% year-on-year to 8.2 billion yuan. Meituan Dianping has been profitable for the past two quarters since it was listed in Hong Kong in summer 2018.

Beijing-based Internet security company Qihoo 360 is looking for 1 billion yuan (143.25 million US dollars) to buy medical products and fund work on apps to track and contain the virus.

Megvii, a facial recognition startup, has applied for 100 million yuan ($ 14.32 million) to develop new technologies, including funds to improve accuracy in identifying people with masks in crowds.

Beijing-based Megvii has attempted to raise funds through a Hong Kong IPO, but faces headwinds from a U.S. trade blacklist given its alleged involvement in human rights violations related to Beijing’s crackdown on the Uighurs in the Xinjiang region of China deal with. The company said at the time that it “strongly opposed” the move to the United States.

Meituan Dianping, Didi, Xiaomi and Megvii declined to comment, while Qihoo 360 did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The Beijing City Government Finance Bureau did not respond to an email request for comment.

To combat the effects of the virus, the Chinese central bank has added cash to the banking system to boost market confidence. The bank and insurance guard has also asked lenders to lower interest rates.

The local offices of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the top economic planner and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) also compile lists of the companies concerned and offer them support.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

