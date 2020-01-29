Chinese Coronavirus: Evacuation of US and Japanese Citizens in Wuhan Begins – Live Updates | News from the world

Advertisement

6:56 p.m. EST

Death toll stands at 131 in China

The death toll in China is now 131, according to Tencent News’ updated coronavirus tracker.

There are now also 5,515 confirmed cases and 6,973 suspected cases.

6:47 p.m. EST

Japanese citizens to be airlifted from Wuhan

And, while US air transportation from Wuhan continues, Japan has confirmed today that it will also evacuate 200 of its citizens.

According to the Kyodo news agency, a chartered plane left the city early this morning and should arrive at Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

In total, around 650 Japanese nationals requested an airlift from Wuhan.

“We will continue to take all possible measures to bring home all those who wish to return to Japan,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliamentarians on Tuesday, according to Jiji Press.

Officials are on board the aircraft to monitor passengers during the return flight, but there are no plans to isolate those arriving from Wuhan.

The European Union will fly its citizens on two French planes this week, and South Korea will do the same. Several other countries were evaluating their options.

Canada has said that 126 of its citizens live in the Wuhan area and is consulting with allies and considering its options to take them home.

6.30pm EST

US airlift leaves Wuhan

Hello and welcome to our continued coverage of the new coronavirus from Wuhan, China.

This morning, the United States began its first evacuation of citizens from Wuhan itself, in Hubei province, where thousands of people were affected.

The US Department of State confirmed to the Associated Press that 240 Americans – including diplomats and other citizens – had been flown out of town and would be flown to Anchorage, Alaska, and then to Ontario in California, 56 kilometers (35 miles) from Los Angeles.

Data from the publicly accessible flight tracking site Flightaware shows that a flight operated by the American cargo airline Kalitta Air left Wuhan Tianhe airport today at 4.54 am local time, and is expected to land in Alaska in 6 hours.

According to AP, all Americans will be screened for the virus in Anchorage and may be quarantined in Ontario for up to two weeks by the US Centers for Disease Control.

San Bernardino County spokesman David Wert said they “are preparing for this eventuality just in case.”

Wert said the Ontario International Airport was designated ten years ago by the United States government to accommodate Americans repatriated in the event of an emergency abroad. Airport staff were trained for the occasion, but the repatriation from China would be the first time the airport has been used for this purpose, he said.

In Ontario, the area where passengers will be taken is removed from passenger terminals and other public areas of the airport, the county said.

