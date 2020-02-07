Chinese Corona Virus Outbreak: The Death of the Wuhan Doctor Shows the Risk of False News Reaching Out in Asia

Advertisement

Wuhan doctor Li Wenliang was one of eight whistleblowers who were punished by the police in January for “spreading rumors”.

Governments across Asia are tightening arrests due to a growing amount of misinformation related to the coronavirus outbreak, although there is growing outrage in China about how early virus whistleblowers were punished for spreading lies after one of the doctors died ,

The Hong Kong police caught a part-time security guard at a mall this week because he allegedly wrote on social media that several employees had a fever and were sick. The news “caused panic” and helped “breed paranoia,” the police said in a statement on Facebook. The government blamed “bad” rumors for fueling supermarket goods like toilet paper and rice.

Arrests of more than 20 people in six countries show the extent to which governments monitor social media to prevent panic and further economic damage. Authorities in Malaysia, India, Indonesia and Thailand, together with China, have acted against “misinformation” or “wrong news”, imposing arrests and imprisonment.

It’s all part of what the World Health Organization calls a “massive infodemic” of information, some of it inaccurate, making it difficult for people to find credible sources and reliable guidance when they need it. Governments are also at risk of censoring legitimate information to stop rumors, which could further hamper efforts to contain the virus, as has been the case when doctors in the epicenter of the virus were punished for spreading “rumors” of a virus outbreak more than a month ago.

“China’s early efforts to control the history of the outbreak have severely slowed the initial response to the spread of the coronavirus,” said Matthew Bugher, director of the Asia Program for Article 19, a British rights group that works for freedom of expression. “It is extremely worrying that governments in Southeast Asia seem to be following China’s example.”

21st century challenge

Sylvie Briand, director of WHO’s global preparation for infection risks, told reporters this week in Geneva that handling misinformation was “a 21st century challenge.” The teams for technical risk communication and social media have uncovered myths and rumors and the virus responds to them via Weibo, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

“We are all beneficiaries of this extremely intense and fast communication, and we can also become victims of it,” said Briand. “It’s not about censorship, but about understanding what people are about and how they should react to it.”

The regional authorities have taken a different approach. Malaysia’s attorney general pledged allegations after the authorities detained six bodies for false information about the virus. Police previously said they were investigating social media posts with misleading messages, including claims of influx of Chinese tourists, new infections, and virus-related deaths in the country.

“Lies about the origin, extent, and extent of the disease must not be allowed because they pose a threat to public security,” said Attorney General Tommy Thomas in a statement on Wednesday.

In Thailand, authorities said Thursday that they had arrested four people for posts allegedly violating the 2017 computer crime law, which provides for up to five years in prison. India has arrested five people on suspicion of spreading rumors about the whereabouts of patients, while Indonesia arrested two people on the basis of spreading fake news related to the coronavirus. According to the Indonesian police spokesman Argo Yuwono, they face up to ten years in prison.

Vietnamese police punished a man for posting “unchecked information” about two Chinese hospitalized visitors to Facebook. Meanwhile, Singapore relied on its bogus messaging law, which instructed Facebook, platform users, and publications to post corrections to posts and articles that allegedly contained incorrect information about the virus.

“We had no social media during SARS,” Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told reporters in January of comments posted on his website. “We are very diligent when it comes to publishing information as soon as possible and as quickly as possible to ensure that people know what it is, what is the truth, what you need to worry about and what you need to worry about should ignore. “

With all of these arrests, there is a risk that the authorities will censor useful information. Chinese officials punished a doctor in Wuhan for not giving up the virus in the early days of the outbreak. This was a covered up opportunity to contain the outbreak.

Wuhan doctor Li Wenliang was one of eight whistleblowers who were punished by the police in January for “spreading rumors”. In a Weibo post, he said he examined a medical report on December 30 of a patient who looked like SARS, which was also caused by a coronavirus. He shared the results with some former medical students so they could take precautions. A WeChat group message said, “Seven cases of SARS have been confirmed.”

“Extremely worrying”

“The police found me and made me sign an official letter of criticism after I sent the message,” said Li, who died on Friday after being infected with the virus after fighting the outbreak. He published a photo of the letter, in which the Wuhan police flagged him for making false statements that “disturbed social order.”

Police in Wuhan announced on January 1 that eight people were summoned and punished for “spreading rumors” about pneumonia patients, although the office later restricted access to the Weibo post.

The Supreme People’s Court later criticized the police for punishing a whistleblower in a post on the court’s WeChat account, noting that the information shared was not entirely incorrect and that the public may have been able to curb the spread of the disease responded by tightening health measures in Wuhan.

The police replied that the whistleblowers were faced with a “mild” punishment for clarification and criticism, and were not detained or fined.

“The government’s efforts to control the flow of information are dangerous and often counterproductive,” said Article 19 Bugher. “Truth and transparency are the best way to deal with misinformation. Asian governments would be well advised to focus on their own efforts to raise public awareness of attempts to monitor public discourse on the crisis. “

