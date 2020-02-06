Chinese authorities block people in homes to stop the spread of the corona virus

Advertisement

Medical officers spray Indonesian nationals with antiseptics after arriving from Wuhan, the center of the coronavirus epidemic in China, before being quarantined at Hang Nadim airport in Batam, Riau Islands, Indonesia, on February 2, 2020 , (Antara photo / via REUTERS)

The authorities in the Chinese province of Zhejiang have taken draconian measures to stop the spread of the novel corona virus.

Advertisement

Further measures include the closure of all public venues classified as “insignificant” and the ban on weddings and funerals.

In four cities in the province with a combined population of 30 million, “passports” were issued to citizens to leave their homes. Government officials stationed in residential buildings stamp the “passport” every time a resident leaves, and one person per family is allowed to leave their home every two days.

Allen Li, 26, and his parents were padlocked at their Hangzhou home after Li came from another city. 151 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Hangzhou.

“We argued with them, but they said it was a top decision,” Li told the post. “We understand that we shouldn’t go out. But that is not human. What if a fire burns in our house at midnight and we can’t get anyone to unlock it? “

In total, Zhejiang has confirmed 954 cases of the novel corona virus that are furthest outside the epicenter of the epidemic in Hubei Province. Hubei has 19,665 confirmed cases and is home to the city of Wuhan, where the virus originated.

There were 28,396 confirmed cases worldwide on Thursday morning, the vast majority of which were in mainland China. The virus has resulted in 566 deaths while 1,341 people have recovered.

Chinese citizens have criticized their government on social media after finding that the Wuhan authorities have fined a doctor for warning friends about the outbreak of the previously unknown virus. This doctor, Li Wenliang, is now infected and cannot speak due to the severe coughing and breathing problems caused by the disease.

The Trump administration has taken a number of measures to prevent the spread of the virus in the U.S., including mandatory quarantine for suspect carriers and a ban on all foreign nationals from entering China.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli armed forces and a trained violist.