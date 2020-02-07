China's Xi Jinping discusses coronavirus with Trump

Advertisement

BEIJING, China – Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke to US President Donald Trump about the outbreak of the novel corona virus on Friday, February 7, and urged Washington to respond “sensibly” to the epidemic, the state media said.

Xi told Trump on the phone that China is “fully confident and capable of overcoming the epidemic” and “China’s long-term trend of economic development will not change for the better,” the state television broadcaster CCTV said.

Advertisement

The virus outbreak, which probably occurred in central China at the end of last year, has now infected at least 31,000 people and caused 636 deaths, especially in China.

Local governments across China have blocked cities with tens of millions of inhabitants in response to the crisis, while global panic has increased over the more than 240 cases that have occurred in two dozen countries.

Xi’s comments come hours after the death of a whistleblower doctor who was fined for sharing information about the virus. They triggered a tremendous wave of public grief and anger at how the Chinese authorities dealt with the crisis.

Xi described the fight against the virus as a “people’s war” and informed Trump that China had introduced “nationwide mobilization, widespread use and rapid response” and “strictest preventive and control measures” against the virus.

Xi urged the US to “act sensibly” to respond to the outbreak, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Beijing has spoken out against strict measures by other countries to curb the spread of the virus, described travel bans against Chinese arrivals as “unfriendly” by a growing number of nations, and has spoken out against the World Health Council.

The United States has temporarily refused entry to foreigners who have been in China for the past two weeks. They joined countries like Italy, Singapore and Mongolia, which have announced far-reaching restrictions for travelers from the country affected by the virus.

The United States, Japan, Britain, Germany and other nations have also advised their citizens not to travel to China. – Rappler.com