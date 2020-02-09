Advertisement

BEIJING :

At Tianjin University of China, a new test kit for the detection of coronaviruses was developed, which only takes 15 minutes. This saves time when screening potential patients.

According to the Global Times, Tianjin University developed the kit in collaboration with the Beijing Biotech Company. The kit is in clinical trials and will be sent to the health regulatory agency for approval.

The Chinese National Health Products Administration (NMPA) previously approved a kit developed by SunSure Biotech that reduced screening time to 30 minutes.

The NMPA approved four test kits on January 26.

The coronavirus epidemic has killed over 800 people and infected more than 37,000 people in China.

During the SARS outbreak in 2003, more than 750 people worldwide died and 8,437 were infected. SARS had spread from the southern Chinese province of Guanzhou, while the coronavirus originated from the Wuhan fish market in the eastern central province of Hubei.

The disease has spread to around 20 countries. Around 99 percent of the patients are in China. Two foreigners – an American and a Japanese – died of the disease on Saturday.

