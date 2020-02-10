Advertisement

Shanghai: China’s smartphone sales could decrease by up to 50% in the first quarter as many retail stores have been closed for an extended period of time and, according to research reports, production has not yet fully resumed due to the rapid spread of a new corona virus.

The virus outbreak, which killed more than 900 people and China’s manufacturing industry was in turmoil, came from top smartphone vendors like Huawei hoping that China’s 5G rollout plans would become the world’s largest smartphone market after years of falling sales to help recovery.

“Vendors’ planned product launches will be canceled or postponed because major public events in China are not allowed,” Canalys research said in a statement last week.

“It will take some time for vendors to change their product launch plans in China, which should dampen 5G deliveries.”

Canalys expects China’s smartphone shipments to cut in half in the first quarter compared to the previous year, while IDC, another research company that tracks the technology sector, predicts a 30% decline.

Apple Inc announced last week that retail store closings in China are ongoing as Foxconn, an association of iPhones, struggles to fully restore the factories.

Foxconn received government approval on Monday to resume production at a plant in Zhenghzou City. However, the main plant in Shenzhen is still unopened.

According to Huawei, China’s largest smartphone provider, the production capacity is “normal” without further information. Like many other local companies, Huawei relies heavily on third-party manufacturers for production.

If factories fail to resume production in a timely manner, analysts may hurt brands’ ability to bring their latest products to market.

Xiaomi Corp, Huawei and Oppo, three of China’s leading Android brands, are expected to launch flagship devices in the first half of the year.

Oppo told Reuters that while the effects of the virus will affect operations in some local factories, production capacity can be effectively guaranteed thanks to overseas factories.

Xiaomi did not respond to requests for comments.

“The delays in reopening the factories and the time to return workers affect not only store deliveries, but also product launch times in the medium and long term,” said Will Wong, an IDC analyst.

Worldwide, smartphone production will decline by 12% to a five-year low of 275 million units in the March quarter, the research company TrendForce announced on Monday. IPhone production was reduced by 10% to 41 million units, while the forecast for Huawei production was reduced by 15% to 42.5 million phones.

Samsung Electronics Co, the world’s leading smartphone manufacturer, is the least affected by the virus outbreak because its main manufacturing base is in Vietnam. Production forecasts were reduced by only 3% to 71.5 million units.

