The death toll in mainland China rose from 73 to 563. More than 28,000 infections have also been confirmed in the world’s second largest economy.

Xi, who spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia by phone, said the whole nation was working as a single entity to fight the virus and maintain transparency.

“China has a strong mobilization capacity, rich experience in responding to public health incidents, and is confident and able to win the battle to prevent and control epidemics,” said Xinhua News Agency.

In an impressive picture of the scope of the epidemic, around 3,700 people who moored the Diamond Princess off Japan were tested and quarantined for 20 virus cases on the ship for at least two weeks. Japan now has 45 cases.

Gay Courter, a 75-year-old American novelist, said he hoped the US government would fire the Americans.

“It is better for us to travel healthy and get sick in American hospitals when we get sick,” he told Reuters.

In Hong Kong, another cruise ship with 3,600 passengers and crew was quarantined after three cases on board for a second day of testing. Taiwan, which has 13 cases, has banned international cruise ships from docking.

In China, sometimes referred to as a world workshop, cities have been closed, flights canceled, and factories closed, closing the supply lines that are important for international companies.

Companies like Hyundai Motor, Tesla, Ford, Peugeot Citroën, Nissan, Airbus, Adidas and Foxconn are achieving success.

Financial analysts have cut China’s growth prospects, with rating agency Moody’s reducing the risks to auto sales and production.

Nintendo Co Ltd said Thursday that delays in the production and shipping of its switch console and other goods to the Japanese market were “inevitable”.

Honda Motor Co considered halting operations at its three plants in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, for longer than planned, the Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported.

Indonesia said that if travel from China is interrupted for the whole year, it will lose $ 4 billion in tourism.

More than two dozen major trade shows and industrial conferences in Asia, which typically do business worth billions of dollars, have been postponed.

Hong Kong, ruled by the Chinese and suffering from months of unrest against China, said the corona virus would harm its economy and urged banks to “take a friendly attitude” to borrowers.

But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he expects China to continue its commitment to boost the purchase of American goods and services under a phase 1 trade deal over the next two years.

And stock markets around the world rose Thursday, fueled by record highs on Wall Street and China’s attempt to cut tariffs in half on some U.S. goods, encouraging bets that the global economy would avoid long-term damage from the corona virus ,

Rush for HIV drug

China, struggling with exclusion, is considering postponing an annual meeting of its highest legislative body, the National People’s Congress, from March 5.

Several countries, including the United States, have banned visitors who have been to China in the past two weeks.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating three viral infections related to an international business meeting in Singapore last month. Thirty infections were reported in Singapore, some of which related to human-to-human transmission in the country.

Health officials in the United States and China want to provide a vaccine for human first tests within a few months, but drug manufacturers have warned that they still have a long way to go.

“No effective therapeutics are known,” said WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic when asked about reports of “breakthroughs” that spurred Wednesday’s markets.

China’s National Health Commission said the HIV drug lopinavir / ritonavir could be used in coronavirus patients without specifying exactly how.

This triggered a rush specifically on Kaletra, also known as Aluvia. This is the patent-free version of Lopinavir / Ritonavir from drug manufacturer AbbVie and the only version approved for sale in China.

Devy, a 38-year-old freelancer in Shandong Province, said he was among hundreds who asked people with HIV for medication.

“If you are alone and see the shadow of death far away, no one can feel calm,” Devy told Reuters.

People were also desperate for face masks. The city of Dali in southwest Yunnan Province, with only eight confirmed cases of the virus, has been accused of intercepting a supply of surgical masks destined for a community of 400 cases.

More than two dozen airlines have suspended or restricted flights to China, and hundreds of foreigners have been evacuated from Wuhan.

The United States and China clashed Thursday because of Taiwan’s exclusion from the WHO meetings at which China is represented.

