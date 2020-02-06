Advertisement

China has reported an increase in deaths and infections as the virus claimed more than 565 lives and the number of cases increased overnight. Thousands were quarantined on cruise ships in Japan and Hong Kong.

Nearly 28,018 cases were reported in 27 countries, according to the Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker, classified by the World Health Organization as a global health emergency. The Chinese authorities said that despite aggressive measures to restrict the mobility of millions of people living in cities near the outbreak center, the virus is not yet under control.

Governments, global corporations, and international health organizations have been pushing to curb the spread of a SARS-like coronavirus. Global airlines have suspended or reduced direct flights to major cities in China. As efforts to mitigate the threat increase, the virus seems to be more likely to disrupt global businesses and the world’s second largest economy.

Anxiety increases as evidence suggests that the disease has an incubation period of up to two weeks before the infected show signs of the disease. This means that people who carry the virus but show no symptoms can infect other people.

Here are the latest developments:

Indonesia eyes empty islands for quarantine hub

Indonesia plans to build a medical and rehabilitation center on an uninhabited island to isolate victims of infectious diseases as fear of the rapid spread of the Wuhan coronavirus increases, Bloomberg reported.

While not a single case is known in Indonesia, 243 people were quarantined on the island of Natuna after being evacuated from coronavirus-infected Wuhan and other parts of China. Given the local protests against this decision, the Coordination Minister for Politics, Law and Security, Dr. Mahfud, on Thursday, the government plans to build a facility on an “empty” island.

The government has not yet determined the location of the new facility. However, since it is the largest archipelago in the world with around 17,000 islands, many of which are uninhabited, there are many options.

China is targeting countries with travel restrictions

The authorities in Beijing are getting angrier and have registered “strong objections” to countries that impose severe travel restrictions on visitors from China.

Nations are ignoring recommendations from the World Health Organization and the International Civil Aviation Organization that have advised against cutting flight routes and restricting travel to affected nations, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

Corona virus cluster related to a Singapore business event

A Malaysian woman, whose brother in Singapore infected the corona virus, is also infected with the virus, causing a multinational bunch of cases related to a city-state meeting.

The 40-year-old woman’s older brother was the first Malaysian to be diagnosed with pneumonia. He was among more than 100 people who attended a business event at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Singapore.

Japan’s Abe says the Olympic Games will not be postponed

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliament that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics would not be canceled or postponed despite concerns over the novel corona virus. However, there are already travel restrictions that affect some qualifying events.

Would you like to avoid viruses on the plane? wash your hands

Forget about face masks and rubber gloves. According to a medical advisor to the world’s airlines, the best way to avoid the corona virus on a flight is to wash your hands frequently.

The virus cannot survive long on seats or armrests, so physical contact with another person poses the greatest risk of infection on a flight, said David Powell, a doctor and medical advisor to the International Air Transport Association. Masks and gloves spread beetles better than stopping them, he said.

The cases in China are over 28,000

The number of deaths from the new corona virus in mainland China rose to 563 on February 5, according to the National Health Commission. That was 490. Confirmed cases jumped to 28,018.

70 other deaths were reported in the Chinese province of Hubei. Hubei, the center of the virus outbreak, has reported 549 deaths – 98% of all deaths in China. Hubei is also the region with the most infections. An additional 2,987 cases were confirmed for a total of 19,665 cases in the province.

Outside of mainland China, Hong Kong reported a death earlier this week, while the Philippines also reported a death.

Fever, diarrhea? The WHO asks the countries for more information on viruses

The World Health Organization is urging the member countries affected by the new coronavirus to provide further information on the cases. A lack of detail has hampered efforts to combat the outbreak.

A week after WHO identified the virus as an international threat, the organization said it was not getting all the data it needed to improve its advice to businesses and governments worldwide.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asked Member States on Tuesday to step up their reporting. At that time, the WHO said it had received full reports for only 38% of coronavirus cases reported outside of China.

The WHO warns of a rapid breakthrough

World Health Organization officials depressed expectations of upcoming breakthroughs in developing vaccines or treatments for the outbreak.

“There are no proven effective therapeutics for the novel coronavirus,” said Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergency Program, on Wednesday at a press conference in Geneva.

The UN agency plans a systematic review of all therapeutics, said Ryan. The organization will share clinical trial protocols around the world, he said.

An antiviral drug from Gilead Sciences Inc. is expected to be tested in China in the coming days.

WHO is looking for $ 675 million to fight new virus

The Director General of the World Health Organization has requested $ 675 million to help countries combat the expected spread of the new virus that has occurred in China.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus admitted that the sum is a lot, but says that “if we don’t invest in retirement now, it will be a lot less than the bill that is coming up.”

According to Tedros, the UN health agency has seen the largest increase since the epidemic broke out in the past 24 hours.

Tedros also responded to published comments from John Mackenzie, a member of the WHO Coronavirus Emergency Committee, that China’s first response to the outbreak was “reprehensible” and cases were not reported quickly. He said he would have expected more cases if China had hid them.

According to the WHO chief, 80% of China virus cases are in Hubei province

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Wednesday that 80% of coronavirus cases in China have occurred in central Hubei province and that not all provinces are affected.

He said there were 24,363 confirmed cases in China and 490 deaths. In the last 24 hours of surveillance, most cases occurred on a single day, he said.

Around 99% of all cases worldwide are in China, he said.

