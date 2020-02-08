China virus death toll rises to 803 - officially

Advertisement

The number of deaths caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome virus, which killed 774 people between 2002 and 2003, is now higher than the total number of deaths

Published on February 9, 2020 at 7:51 am

Updated February 9, 2020 at 7:51 a.m.

Advertisement

BEIJING, China – The number of deaths from China’s new coronavirus epidemic rose to 803 on Sunday after 81 new deaths were reported in the hard-hit Hubei province.

The number of deaths from the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus, which killed 774 people in 2002-2003, is now higher than the number of deaths worldwide.

In its daily update, the Hubei Health Commission confirmed another 2,147 new cases in the central province where the outbreak occurred in December.

There are now more than 36,690 confirmed cases across China.

The new virus is believed to have popped up last year in a market selling wild animals in Hubei’s capital, Wuhan, the city in the center of the outbreak, before spreading across the country.

The World Health Organization said on Saturday that the number of cases reported daily in China has “stabilized” – but warned that it was too early to tell if the virus had peaked.

A 60-year-old US citizen diagnosed with the virus died in Wuhan on Thursday, the US embassy said.

A 60-year-old Japanese man suspected of having a coronavirus infection also died in the Wuhan hospital, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The only confirmed deaths outside the mainland are a Chinese in the Philippines and a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong. – Rappler.com