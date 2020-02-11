China says that according to US accusations, it never gets involved in cyber magazines

Advertisement

“The Chinese government and army … never participate in Internet theft trafficking,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang

BEIJING, China – Beijing said on Tuesday, February 11, that it “never gets into cyber-booklet” after indicting 4 Chinese army members in the US who allegedly participated in the hacking of Equifax in 2017.

The U.S. Department of Justice accused the hackers of stealing the sensitive personal information of around 145 million Americans on Monday, which is one of the world’s largest data breaches.

China denied the claims on Tuesday.

“The Chinese government and army … never participate in Internet trade theft activities,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press conference.

He said that China “has always firmly opposed and suppressed all forms of online hacking attacks” and is a “staunch defender of cyber security”.

“China is also a serious victim of the US cyber magazine,” said Geng.

The four members of the 54th People’s Liberation Army’s research institute – Wu Zhiyong, Wang Qian, Xu Ke, and Liu Lei – have been charged with hacking, computer fraud, industrial espionage, and cable fraud on multiple occasions.

Attorney General Bill Barr said it was “a deliberate and far-reaching intrusion into the American people’s private information.”

Investigators said the Chinese military unit had used encrypted channels to perform around 9,000 queries through Equifax’s computer systems to obtain, share, compress, and filter the data piece by piece.

The United States believes that the suspects are currently in China. – Rappler.com