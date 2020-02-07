China sacrifices a province to save the world from the corona virus

Advertisement

By: Bloomberg |

Published: February 7, 2020, 6:35:09 pm

Cleaners wash the street in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, with a high-pressure water gun. The number of people who died of the Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China rose to 361, and cases have been reported in other countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, India and the United Kingdom, Germany, France and some other. (Photo: Getty Images via Bloomberg)

Advertisement

Musician Zhang Yaru’s grandmother died on Monday after falling into a coma. She has repeatedly turned away from the hospital.

College graduate John Chen desperately seeks help for his mother. She has a high fever but is not strong enough to stand in line for hours to test for the virus that is raging in her city.

At the forefront, a 30-year-old respiratory doctor slept only a few hours in two weeks.

In the Chinese province of Hubei, an inland region with 60 million inhabitants, in which the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV was first identified in December and has left a wide, deadly trail since, chaos and despair occur daily.

While the cases have spread around the world, the impact of the virus was most evident in Hubei, where 97% of all deaths from the disease and 67% of all patients were recorded.

The toll, which is increasing day by day, reflects a local health system that is overwhelmed by the fast-moving foreign pathogen and makes even the most basic care impossible. This is also an ongoing illustration of the human costs caused by the world’s largest known quarantine. China effectively blocked the region from January 23 to curb the spread of the virus to the rest of the country and the world.

But Hubei – known for its auto factories and bustling capital, Wuhan – pays the price. The mortality rate for coronavirus patients is 3.1% there, compared to 0.16% for the rest of China.

“If the province had not been cordoned off, some people would have traveled all over the country to seek medical help and would have turned the whole nation into an epidemic-stricken area,” said Yang Gonghuan, former deputy director general of China Center for Disease control and prevention. “The quarantine was very difficult for Hubei and Wuhan, but it was the right thing to do.”

“It’s like war – some things are difficult but have to be done.”

Wuhan, home to 11 million people, is a “secondary” Chinese city, which means that it is relatively developed, but still one step below China’s major cities of Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou. It has prestigious hospitals, but resources lag behind those of well-known cities.

In the early days of the spread of the virus, the prevalence and delay of local officials also allowed the pathogen to become more widespread in an unsuspecting public.

While doctors first noticed the virus – which was believed to be transmitted from an animal to humans at a food market in Wuhan – in early December and found signs of transmission among humans in early January, the authorities still allowed the general public to do so the virus was spreading events take place. The extent of the crisis only became clear to the general public in the days leading up to the start of China’s annual New Year holidays on January 24th, when cases emerged elsewhere.

caught

It came “like a sudden downpour that caught Wuhan off guard,” said Zeng Yan, a professor at the Wuhan University’s Faculty of Medicine and Science.

The city’s 110 beds in the ICU, which were intended for virus patients, had been booked several times when China announced on January 23 that the unprecedented move to isolate Wuhan would be taken to prevent potential pathogens from leaving, but also to prevent The quarantine soon spread to almost the entire province.

In the chaotic, confused days that coincided with China’s one-week national holiday, quarantine restrictions combined with an already overcrowded urban infrastructure meant that basic medical equipment, including masks, protective suits, and high-quality disinfectants, was slow to be delivered to Wuhan’s hospitals.

“We were instructed to use masks, gloves, and protective clothing sparingly and not to drink drinking water so that we would not have to go to the toilet to change protective clothing,” said a front doctor at the Hubei Province Third People’s Hospital, who is afraid of Retaliation refused to give her name.

Supplies stymied

Ding Ze, whose family owns an eyewear company based in another part of China, said that the delivery of safety glasses to Wuhan was delayed by 10 days.

“We shipped the shipment on January 25th and they arrived in the hospitals on February 2nd,” he said. “All deliveries to the province from outside have been slowed down by strict quarantine procedures.”

While the Chinese government activated eight cargo planes to transport 58 tons of supplies to Wuhan on February 2, donations from all over the world flow into the bottlenecks during these crucial days, combined with the rapid spread of the virus that hospitals had to reject people for lack of space – with devastating consequences.

Between January 23 and February 4, the number of officially reported coronavirus deaths in Hubei increased 25-fold to almost 500. The results were less likely to be lost because they were not in time for diagnosis at the hospital have been brought in.

Zhang Yaru’s grandmother was discharged from the hospital in late January because of mild symptoms. She fell into a coma shortly afterwards and died without a diagnosis.

“She didn’t manage to tell us a word before she died, she probably had no idea what happened,” said Zhang, a native of E’Zhou, a smaller town near Wuhan, which is also under Quarantined. “Our family is now cornered, desperate, all my family members are potentially infected, and my grandfather shows the same symptoms.”

A worker rests at WuhanKeting on February 4, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Wuhan epidemic prevention headquarters began late Monday to convert three existing facilities, including a gym and exhibition center, into hospitals to accommodate patients infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). (Photo: Getty Images via Bloomberg)

While the virus cases in Hubei Province are increasing by the thousands every day, infections in the rest of China are slowing – an early indication that aggressive containment has limited the spread of the corona virus at national and global levels.

The quarantine was the right thing for the general population, said the doctor of the Third People’s Hospital. “Some may say that Hubei was sacrificed, but it effectively stopped it from spreading to other areas.”

The Hubei quarantine overshadows previous efforts in other parts of the world. In 2014, an impoverished quarter with around 70,000 inhabitants was closed in Liberia during an Ebola outbreak, which led to violent unrest. Since the ban is still ongoing and no end is in sight, ethical and legal questions are raised.

“The blockage may be necessary to curb the spread of the virus, but you need to make sure there are enough medical resources to meet the need for care in these cities,” said Zhang Qianfan, a professor at Beijing University Law School. “The lock should not mean that the city is abandoned and people have to survive or die alone.”

Highest priority

According to Yanzhong Huang, director of the Center for Global Health Studies at Seton Hall University in New Jersey, and senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign, reports of potentially preventable deaths in Hubei that have been exacerbated by the quarantine restrictions are running through China relationships.

He compared the “draconian measures” in Hubei with the mass surveillance in China, which seems unbearable to many in the West: “If you ask the Chinese, 8 out of 9 say that they can live with it.”

In the days after the quarantine order, the Chinese government sent medical aid to the province while maintaining the restrictions on exit.

More than 8,000 medical professionals from across the country have traveled to Hubei, mainly to the 27 hospitals in Wuhan that are used to treat coronavirus patients. The rest have spread to smaller towns nearby. Within 10 days, two new hospitals with a total of 2,600 beds were completed, which were built by more than 2,000 migrant workers, while stadiums, offices and hotels are being converted into isolation units.

However, the supply of hospitals in Hubei remains inadequate, said a doctor in the test department of Wuhan Tongji Hospital. He also refused to give his name if he was concerned that he might have a backlash.

“Things are improving, but we’re really overwhelmed and we’re running 24/7 diagnostic tests, and we’re still struggling to do them,” the doctor said Tuesday. “I don’t think we’ve reached the peak of infection yet.”

No fault

For those seeking help and medical care in Hubei, the resignation has taken place – despite the circumstances, there has hardly been any unrest in the province. The idea of ​​sacrificing oneself for a larger national goal is deeply rooted in Chinese culture and is called upon by the country’s leaders in times of need.

People are queued for eight hours to test for coronavirus, said college graduate John Chen, who is 23 years old. His feverish mother has yet to be tested.

“At first I was annoyed that the hospitals and officials I asked for help were not ready to do their jobs, but later I realized that they were not willing to help, but that resources everywhere were too scarce are, “he said.

“I don’t blame anyone, because when you grew up in China, you learn how the system works.”

📣 The Indian Express is now in the telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines

Download the Indian Express app for the latest World News.