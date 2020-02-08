Advertisement

Construction workers are putting the finishing touches on the Changying Coronavirus Isolation Station in Beijing, drilling holes in a wall for a heavy gate, and setting up surveillance cameras that are designed for each of the units – small rectangular rooms with bathrooms and windows. It took a week to build the facility for at least 40 people, the workers said.

It’s a lively neighborhood compared to the neighborhood that surrounds it and is known for its Muslim Hui restaurants and halal butchers. Next to the station, the Changying Mosque and community center were closed. A few buyers have stocked up on meat, but many stores are closed.

The World Health Organization recommends that people take simple precautions to reduce exposure and transmission of the Wuhan coronavirus, for which there is no specific cure or vaccination.

The UN agency advises people:

Wash your hands frequently with an alcoholic hand massage or warm water and soap

Cover your mouth and nose with a bent elbow or tissue when you sneeze or cough

Avoid close contact with people who have a fever or cough

If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical help at an early stage and tell the service provider about your travel history

Avoid direct, unprotected contact with live animals and surfaces in contact with animals when visiting live markets in affected areas

Avoid eating raw or uncooked animal products and handle raw meat, milk, or animal organs carefully to avoid cross-contamination with uncooked foods.

Despite an increase in face mask sales after the coronavirus outbreak, experts disagree as to whether they can prevent transmission and infection. There is evidence that masks can help avoid hand-to-mouth transmission, as people often touch their faces. The consensus seems to be that wearing a mask can limit but not rule out the risks provided they are used correctly.

Justin McCurry

A pharmacy has locked its doors and drilled a hole in the window so customers can speak to the pharmacist who is protected behind the glass. A sign on the door reads: “Face masks sold out.” Nevertheless, a couple, already wearing masks and goggles, run to the window and ask if there are any more masks left.

In Beijing, shops and businesses are being closed with quickly written signs of their temporary closure “due to the epidemic”. The city’s constantly congested streets have been almost empty for the past two weeks and have become quieter due to the recent snowfall as residents continue to quarantine at home. Some restaurants that are unsure of when to reopen have started selling their supplies of meat and meat to residents for food storage.

Video calls and chat groups ensure that people stay healthy

Shaanxi Province residents

Across China, from the capital to the rural villages, life was put on hold as the country grappled with the growing corona virus, the death toll and infection rates of which show no signs of slowing. Residents from areas hundreds of kilometers from Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak, as well as from smaller towns nearby, report a state of limbo, which is characterized by suffocating quarantine measures, insecurity about work and school, dwindling supplies of fresh food and medicines distinguished. and increased fear of the actual scale of the virus – and how much authorities are doing to contain it.

In a residential area of ​​Ciyunsi in Beijing, tenants learned on Thursday that one of their neighbors had infected the virus. According to local residents, the person suspected of having had symptoms had been taken away by the police and health workers in Hazmat suits days before.

A woman and her dog wear protective masks. As fear of the virus increases, many people across the country have quarantined at home. Photo: Kevin Frayer / Getty

Wei, 36, who lives in the same building, was surprised that he was not disinfected. The building is not closed and the residents were still coming and going on Friday. Wei and her parents are worried about water supply infections and are not turning on the fan in the bathroom.

Though not worried about herself, she says she worries about her parents who are in their sixties. Wei goes out about every two days to buy food. The longest time-out since the outbreak began was two hours.

“I go and get everything. I won’t let her out, “she said.” It is useless to be nervous. We should just do our best to go out less. “

The factories remained closed and workers were told not to leave their towns and villages to return to work. Some villages have started to issue passports; others require those who want to leave to apply for permission first.

In some areas, schools are slated to open again late in the month, resulting in a flood of online advice for parents on how to keep their children busy during actual house arrest. Families that have only seen each other a few times a year have been together for more than two weeks.

An empty flyover in Wuhan, the usually bustling city in the center of the outbreak. Photo: Getty Images

“People cannot go out and are too bored, so they start fighting,” Wei said.

In Guiyi, Guangxi Province, the authorities have ordered everyone to stay at home, except for a certain family member who can buy supplies – a trip that should take no longer than three hours.

The quarantine measures are worst for those in Hubei Province, where officials have blocked Wuhan and neighboring cities. Zhang, who was in overseas university in her last year, came back to Wuhan for the lunar new year to surprise her parents.

“Now my parents and I are trapped in our own house,” she said. “I can’t leave the city, let alone the province. I can only hope that this disaster is over quickly and that all innocent people can return to normal life. “

The authorities have repeatedly confirmed their commitment to the exchange of information and provided daily information on the number of cases and victims.

When everyone is afraid, our country is in trouble

Changying residents

However, residents are aware of the government’s tendency to withhold information to maintain social stability and are already upset by the delay in reporting the current outbreak.

Many say they distrust officially reported numbers in their own areas. The death of a doctor in Wuhan, who was punished for trying to warn his colleagues of the virus, only increased public anger.

In Wenzhou, a coastal city in Zhejiang Province, about 800 km from Wuhan, Zheng said: “We are completely disappointed. They’re lying, we know they’re lying. They also know that we know that they are lying, and yet they are still lying. “

Another critical resident in Xuzhou, southern Jiangsu Province, said, “This is really a man-made disaster.”

A security guard looks out the window of a guard house in Hubei Province. Photo: Getty

For many, fear of the virus is not the main concern. “The psychological aspect of isolation remains invisible from the outside,” said Liu, who lives outside of Xi’an in Shaanxi Province. “Video calls and chat groups keep people healthy.”

Throughout Beijing various parts of the city and villages are closed to outsiders. In some areas there are several checkpoints where commuter temperatures need to be measured. Fever sufferers are rejected.

The residents also describe a newly discovered sense of community by collecting food for older neighbors. The residents volunteered to clear the snow and ice themselves.

“Ordinary people cannot be afraid. If everyone is afraid, our country will get into trouble,” said a 42-year-old resident in Changying with the last name An, who lives near the new isolation station.

While the crisis continues, others are fed up with staying at home. Customers return in April and in the cafe in Beijing’s Hutong district of Gulou. With seven people in the bar, it’s the busiest on Thursday afternoon since the outbreak began, the owner said.

A group poses for a selfie wearing face masks and holding cocktails. A man drinks something while reading a book. A bottle of hand sanitizer is on his table.

A floral tribute

Dr. Li Wenliang, a Chinese ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital and whistleblower who warned of the outbreak. Photo: Anthony Kwan / Getty

“There is no need to worry. If everyone is working to improve their defenses – like exercising more, eating better, washing their hands – we should be fine,” said Guo Song, 30, the owner of the Bar.

Others say they went through worse. 75-year-old Gao Wang lives in Gaobeidian in Beijing and is located between two residential areas in which recent cases of the virus have occurred.

“Even during Sars, when my family was home, I went out every day,” he says, standing in front of his house in the snow, turning from his waist and stretching his arms – something he has been doing every day for years.

“There is not much you can do if you get the virus. I am old now. What is your concern?”

Additional reporting by Lillian Yang and Michael Standaert