China reports 108 new coronavirus deaths on February 10, toll increases to 1,016

Workers disinfect closed retail spaces on Monday, February 10, 2020, after the coronavirus outbreak in Jiang’an, Wuhan District, central China’s Hubei Province. (Cheng Min / Xinhua via AP)

China announced 108 new ones coronavirus Deaths on February 10, the highest daily increase to date, and from 97 the previous day, the health agency said on Tuesday.

103 of the new deaths occurred in Hubei province, including 67 in the province Provincial capital of Wuhan which are believed to have their origin in the epidemic.

The other deaths on Monday occurred in Heilongjiang, Anhui and Henan provinces, as well as in the cities of Tianjin and Beijing, the National Health Commission said.

Doctors scan a patient’s lungs at a makeshift hospital in Huoshenshan, built for patients diagnosed with coronavirus in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. (Gao Xiang / Xinhua via AP)

The total toll on the mainland has now reached 1,016.

The Commission announced that there were another 2,478 confirmed cases on the mainland on February 10, compared to 3,062 the previous day, and that the total accumulated was 42,638.

At a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Li Keqiang on Monday, a group of executives tasked with fighting the virus announced that it would solve the resource and labor shortage problem and improve the supply of masks and protective clothing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left), who is wearing a face mask, receives a temperature control when he inspects the novel measures to prevent and combat coronavirus pneumonia in a Beijing district on Monday, February 10, 2020. (Pang Xinglei / Xinhua via AP)

They said nearly 20,000 medical personnel from across the country had already been sent to Wuhan and more medical teams were on the move.

On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping made a public appearance for the first time since the epidemic broke out, and inspected health workers in Beijing.

