Advertisement

The Chinese central bank announced that it would grant a 300 billion yuan ($ 43 billion) rebound on Sunday next week to help businesses tackle the virus epidemic that has hit China and infected thousands.

The outbreak that started in downtown Wuhan has brought large parts of the country to a standstill and threatens to dampen the country’s already weakening economy.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) announced on Monday that it will offer the first tranche of special refinancing funds to help financial institutions lend to key companies involved in preventing and fighting the epidemic.

Advertisement

PBOC deputy governor Liu Guoqiang said that nine major national banks, as well as local banks in 10 provinces and cities, were eligible for special financing, according to a speech released on the bank’s website on Sunday.

These 10 areas include Hubei Province – the epicenter of the virus outbreak – as well as Zhejiang, Guangdong, the capital Beijing, and the financial center Shanghai.

The financial recovery is expected to help companies at national and local levels, said Liu.

He stressed that “financial institutions need to quickly review and grant loans” and that they should release funds within two days.

The deputy governor added that the central bank would track the use of the funds and any violation of the rules would be punished.

He also said that the size of the key companies “should not be too broad”.

The deadly corona virus has claimed over 800 lives in China and has spread worldwide.

In order to curb the epidemic, cities in China have imposed travel restrictions and urged citizens to stay at home, and companies have delayed resumption of work – measures that could have a negative impact on income.

Analysts expect the outbreak to be up to two percentage points after growth in China in the first quarter, and authorities have announced a number of measures to strengthen support.

The central bank has asked financial institutions to avoid “blindly” cutting loans from industrial companies and small and micro enterprises.

It also announced it would pump 1.2 trillion yuan ($ 173 billion) into financial markets as it increased support for anti-virus protection.

subjects