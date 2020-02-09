China offers companies that fight new types of corona viruses an upturn of $ 43 billion

Advertisement

BEIJING, China – The Chinese central bank announced on Sunday February 9 that it would offer a 300 billion yuan ($ 43 billion) rebound next week to help companies tackle the virus epidemic that struck China and infected thousands.

The outbreak that started in downtown Wuhan has brought large parts of the country to a standstill and threatens to dampen the country’s already weakening economy.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) announced on Monday, February 10, that it will offer the first tranche of special funds to help financial institutions lend to key companies involved in preventing and fighting the epidemic are.

Deputy Governor of the PBOC, Liu Guoqiang, said that 9 major national banks as well as local banks in 10 provinces and cities were eligible for special financing, a speech on the bank’s website revealed on Sunday.

These 10 areas include Hubei Province – the epicenter of the virus outbreak – as well as Zhejiang, Guangdong, the capital of Beijing, and the financial center of Shanghai.

The financial recovery is expected to help companies at national and local levels, said Liu.

He stressed that “financial institutions need to quickly review and grant loans” and that they should release funds within two days.

The deputy governor added that the central bank would track the use of the funds and any violation of the rules would be punished.

He also said that the size of the key companies “should not be too large”.

The deadly corona virus has claimed over 800 lives in China and has spread worldwide. (READ: Novel corona virus could also affect the global economy)

In order to curb the epidemic, cities in China have imposed travel restrictions and urged citizens to stay at home, and companies have delayed resumption of work – measures that could have a negative impact on income. (READ: How Global Corporations Respond to Novel Corona Virus)

Analysts expect the outbreak to be up to two percentage points ahead of growth in China in the first quarter, and authorities have announced a number of measures to strengthen support. (READ: China’s stuttering economy is preparing for the effects of the deadly virus)

The central bank has asked financial institutions to avoid “blindly” cutting loans from industrial companies and small and micro enterprises.

It also announced it would pump 1.2 trillion yuan ($ 173 billion) into financial markets to increase support for virus protection. – Rappler.com