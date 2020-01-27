China now the world's second largest arms producer after the US

Advertisement

January 27 (UPI) – China is the world’s second largest arms producer, after the United States, reported a Swedish research center on Monday.

Information about China’s arms production has been unreliable in the past due to a lack of transparency, so the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute has so far excluded Chinese companies from consideration.

For years the United States has been in first place and Russia in second place in the SIPRI Top 100 list of arms producing and military service companies.

Credible data from 2015 to 2017 regarding four major Chinese companies emerged, a SIPRI statement said Monday, which could be used to develop “reasonably reliable estimates of the Chinese arms industry”.

Those estimates put China ahead of Russia when it comes to arms sales, behind the United States alone.

Image from SIPRI

The four Chinese companies combine for a turnover of $ 54.1 billion and would each be among the top 20 arms producers in the world.

One, Aviation Industry Corp., would take sixth place in the world with sales of $ 20.1 billion. Another, China North Industries Group Corp., would be the world’s largest producers of land armament systems with a turnover of $ 17.2 billion.

The largest weapon makers of the SIPRI study, including the Chinese companies, are in order: Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman and Raytheon, all United States; British BAE systems; China’s Aviation Industry Corp., General Dynamics of the United States; the trans-European Airbus; Thales of France; Italy’s Leonardo and China North Industries and China Electronics Technology Group.

The study excludes China from the list of arms sales per country, but indicates that the United States has 57.9 percent of the international arms market, followed by the United Kingdom with 9.6 percent and Russia with 7.1 percent.

